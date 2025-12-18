Pinocchio: ‘touching’ musical is a lot of fun

This “witty”, musical retelling of the story of a magical, nose-lengthening puppet is a “heartwarming” celebration of “curiosity” and “acceptance”, said Aliya Al-Hassan in WhatsOnStage. In the Renaissance setting of Shakespeare’s Globe, it’s the “perfect family show” and that’s “no lie”.

It is “truly enchanting” to watch traditional puppetry at a time when we’re “bombarded by artificially created images”. Interacting seamlessly with the human characters, Pinocchio is “masterfully” handled by puppeteers Stan Middleton, Aya Nakamura and Andrea Sadler. “The audience falls in love with him almost instantly.”

Charlie Josephine’s “funny and touching script” and Sean Holmes’ expansive direction transforms Carlo Collodi’s original book into a “snappy” production, with “plenty for everyone to enjoy”.

Until 4 January; shakespearesglobe.com

