The Week Recommends

The Lives of Others – Keira Knightley dazzles in ‘sleek and riveting drama’

Robert Icke’s stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film

By
Published
Keira Knightley in The Lives of Others
‘Wrenching conviction’: Keira Knightley plays spied-upon actress Christa-Maria Sieland
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Keira Knightley is the “marquee name” in this much anticipated stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film about a Stasi officer conducting a covert audio surveillance operation in East Berlin in the 1980s, said Nick Curtis in The Standard.

She takes the role of the spied-upon star actress Christa-Maria Sieland – who is “all professional sheen and charm until a devastating scene that Knightley performs with wrenching conviction”. But it would be wrong to characterise Robert Icke’s production as a star vehicle; in fact, it is an ensemble piece that features first-rate performances across the board, and superb lighting, design and music too.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing