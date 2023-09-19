Touring theater productions to see this fall

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's time to light the lights. You need not travel to New York City to check out some excellent theater this fall, as a number of major productions are headed on tour, including revivals of beloved shows and a movie-based musical that will soon be turned back into a movie. Here are the touring theater productions to see in fall 2023:

'Funny Girl'

Hello, gorgeous. The Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" sparked tons of drama last year after swapping out Beanie Feldstein for Lea Michele, and it's now coming to a theater near you . The tour kicked off on Sept. 9 in Rhode Island, and it's also headed to Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina, and more states. Katerina McCrimmon takes on the role of Fanny Brice, the comedian previously portrayed by Barbra Streisand. Don't rain on her parade.

'Mean Girls'

This is so fetch! The "Mean Girls" Broadway musical based on the 2004 movie is itself being adapted into a movie , so now's the perfect time to check out the original show. A new North American tour starts on Sept. 26 in Syracuse, New York, and subsequent stops include Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Michigan. The show, which has a book by Tina Fey, stars Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, and MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith. Yes, there is a performance scheduled for Oct. 3 .

'The Wiz'

"The Wiz" is easing on down the road ... on the road. The classic musical reimagining the story of "The Wizard of Oz" with an all-Black cast is returning with a revival that's Broadway-bound. But first, its national tour kicks off on Sept. 23 in Baltimore, Maryland, where the original show premiered in 1974, and its cast includes Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy. It features a book by William F. Brown and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and Amber Ruffin provided additional material. "The Wiz" is set for a limited Broadway engagement in spring 2024.

'Company'

We've got "Company." In 2022, the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical went to "Company," which offers a twist on the classic Stephen Sondheim show. The original follows a bachelor, Bobby, celebrating his 35th birthday. But this revival gender-swaps the lead role, centering on a woman, Bobbie. Variety described it as "sensational," and you can see what all the fuss is about on a North American tour this fall. Britney Coleman will star in the lead role, and beginning Oct. 8, "Company" will swing by New York, Florida, Illinois, and more states.

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Hello ! The classic Robin Williams film "Mrs. Doubtfire" was turned into a musical that opened on Broadway in 2021, and its national tour begins Sept. 24 in Buffalo, New York. Rob McClure reprises the lead role, for which he was nominated for a Tony. But this time, his wife is joining him, as the actor's spouse, Maggie Lakis, plays Miranda Hillard. "We'll be getting divorced eight times a week on stage across the country starting this fall," she joked .

'Girl From the North Country'

Don't think twice before snagging tickets for "Girl From The North Country." The musical from Conor McPherson is based on the work of Bob Dylan, and it premiered on Broadway in 2020. It follows a "group of wayward travelers" in 1934 Minnesota, and The New York Times described the show as "profoundly beautiful." The North American tour begins on Oct. 8 in Minneapolis.

'The Music Critic'

Everybody's a critic, including John Malkovich in this inventive show by Aleksey Igudesman. The Oscar-nominated actor stars in "The Music Critic" as an "evil critic who believes the music of Beethoven, Chopin, Prokofiev and the likes to be weary and dreary" — and it all leads up to a "horrific review about Malkovich himself" set to music. The show "consists of some of the greatest compositions in the history of classical music, paired with the perhaps rather unexpected initial reactions those compositions elicited from some of the world’s renowned music critics," the actor explained. This national tour begins on Oct. 17 in Seattle, Washington.

'Mamma Mia!'