With its fine dining, boutique hotels, a strikingly revamped design museum and “medieval stepped-gable buildings”, Ghent could be the “coolest canal city” in Flanders, said The Times. And you can reach this wonderfully “walkable” Belgian port in half an hour by train from Eurostar-connected Brussels.

“Ghentrification” over the past few decades has turned the city from a “working-class textiles town” into an effortless “international design destination”, said the Financial Times. Right in “its chocolate‑box Gothic centre” is the Design Museum Gent, with its new wing almost entirely "made from bio-based and circular materials".

“Once a European superpower”, Ghent has a 12th-century castle and a rich collection of historic churches and abbeys, said Lonely Planet. Three, in particular – known as the Three Towers – “define” its skyline. The first, Ghent Belfry, features an “ardent dragon”, Ghent’s mascot, at its top and is a Unesco World Heritage Site, while the “picturesque” St Nicholas Church is the oldest, dating back to the early 14th century and constructed in Tournai bluestone. “Closing out the tower row” is St Bavo’s Cathedral, which houses Jan van Eyck’s polyptych, “The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb”, the world’s most stolen work of art.

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Local markets abound, and Groentemarket square offers “gourmet food and treats”, including cuberdons (raspberry jelly in a “hard sugar shell”) and world-famous Tierenteyn mustard.

Foodies should try waterzooi, Ghent’s most famous dish. It’s a “medieval concoction”, said The i Paper, combining either fish or chicken with carrots, celery, leeks and potatoes and a cream sauce. One of the best places to sample it is the family-owned brasserie, Du Progrès, on Korenmarkt. For drinks, there’s beer from the local Gruut or Stroom breweries, or “creative cocktails” at Bar Dada in the centre of town.

Unlike many European cities, Ghent is a “dream” for “fully-fledged veggies and vegans”, said Time Out. Knol and Kool, a deli in the historical city centre is “one of the jewels in Ghent’s vegan crown”, while the nearby Lepelblad offers “hearty, uncompromisingly delicious” vegetarian food.

Many of Ghent’s grand, old, neo-Gothic buildings have been “revived” as beautiful places to stay, said Vogue. 1898 The Post used to be a postal hall and is now a “first-class” boutique hotel, with various nods to its “mail-exchange past”, including antique writing desks, rotary phones and “a vintage postman’s office” in the bar.

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Alternatively, “tucked inside an impeccably preserved 18th-century mansion” is The Verhaegan. With only four rooms and “opulent good looks”, this is a place of “refined hospitality on a small scale”. Or, for those travelling with a four-legged friend, the dog-friendly B&B Hotel Gent Centrum is centrally located, with many rooms boasting “180-degree views across the city”, said The i Paper.