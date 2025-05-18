Celebrating 60 years of the Pennine Way
This beautiful long-distance path immerses walkers in the beautiful British countryside
The UK's oldest and "most revered" long-distance path, the Pennine Way traces Great Britain's upland spine from Derbyshire to the Scottish Borders. It offers a wonderful introduction to the "windswept, weather-beaten magnificence" of the British countryside – and this year is its 60th anniversary, said Duncan Craig in the Financial Times.
The festivities have been low-key, but there's much to celebrate – including the path's role in the historic fight for public access to our hills and moors. It was in 1935 that the Daily Herald's countryside correspondent, Tom Stephenson, penned a "now renowned" editorial proposing a British answer to America's Appalachian Trail. Thirty years of campaigning later, in the spring of 1965, his dream was realised with the formal opening of the Pennine Way, in a ceremony on North Yorkshire's Malham Moor. The public mood had shifted from "grudging acceptance" of the private ownership of the countryside, to "open defiance", and the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act of 1949 included legislative backing for long-distance footpaths. Still, it took another 15 years of "wrangling" for the Way to reach fruition. In the meantime, "myriad" outdoor groups, including the recently formed Ramblers' Association, had helped to refine the route. It served as a "catalyst" for the creation of more national trails, of which there are now 16 in England and Wales alone. Passing through three national parks (the Peak District, the Yorkshire Dales, and Northumberland), the path is 268 miles long, and many people walk it in 16-19 days.
Anyone looking for a shorter sample might try the 21-mile stretch between Middleton-in-Teesdale, in the Durham Dales, and Dufton, in the Eden Valley – which takes in the High and Low Force waterfalls, and High Cup Gill, a "vast, ice-cream scoop of a valley" ringed by cliffs.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Among the operators variously offering help with luggage transfers, guides and hotel bookings are Macs Adventure, Sherpa Van and Footpath Holidays; also see nationaltrail.co.uk.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
To ban or not to ban AfD? German democracy at a crossroads
Talking Point Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially designated the country's main opposition party a right-wing extremist group
-
How did Kashmir end up largely under Indian control?
The Explainer The bloody and intractable issue of Kashmir has flared up once again
-
Sudoku medium: May 18, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Broccoli and cashew stir-fry recipe
The Week Recommends This nutty dish is a satisfying vegetarian option
-
6 elegant Queen Anne Victorian homes
Feature Featuring original diamond-glass doors in New York and a registered historic landmark in Arkansas
-
Critics' choice: Reimagined Mexican-American fare
Feature A shape-shifting dining experience, an evolving 50-year-old restaurant, and Jalisco-style recipes
-
Here We Are: Stephen Sondheim's 'utterly absorbing' final musical
The Week Recommends The musical theatre legend's last work is 'witty, wry and suddenly wise'
-
The Trial: 'sharp' legal drama with a 'clever' script
The Week Recommends Channel 5's one-off show imagines a near future where parents face trial for their children's crimes
-
Riefenstahl: a 'gripping and incrementally nauseating' documentary
The Week Recommends Andres Veiel's nuanced film examines whether the controversial film director was complicit in Nazi war crimes
-
Music reviews: Eric Church, Blondshell, and Model/Actriz
Feature "Evangeline vs. the Machine," "If You Asked for a Picture," and "Pirouette"
-
Trump vs. the arts: Fresh strikes against PBS and the NEA
Feature Trump wants to cut funding for public broadcasting and the arts, which would save a little but cost a lot for red states