A tragic plane crash in Florida has got aviation experts talking about the “little-known phenomenon” known as “coffin corner”, said The Telegraph.

The private Bombardier Learjet 60, travelling from Texas to the Bahamas, nosedived into a road in West Palm Beach on 1 November, killing all nine people aboard.

‘Perilous situation’

The US National Transportation Safety Board, which has launched an official investigation, has said that “weather conditions are a major focus” and that parts of the jet may have broken off before it hit the ground. Aviation experts following the case have raised the prospect that “coffin corner” could have played a part in the crash.

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The term – sometimes also known as “Q corner” – “refers to a perilous situation in aerodynamics” in which planes risk stalling if they slip out of a narrow airspeed range, said The Telegraph. Planes can only “fly in the first place” because “air pressure is higher under the wings than above them”, which creates lift. At higher altitudes where the air is thinner, they need to travel faster to generate the required lift.



But airliners also have a maximum speed limit, determined by the speed of sound – and since sound travels more slowly in thin air, that limit decreases as an aircraft climbs. As a result, a pilot at high altitude has to fly within an increasingly narrow gap between safe minimum and safe maximum speeds.

If you draw those two lines on a chart, the segment of space before the two lines meet is “coffin corner” – and “it’s an extremely uncomfortable place for pilots to be”.

‘Lengthy investigation’

Coffin corner “does not make high altitude flight inherently unsafe”, but rather “highlights the precision with which modern aviation operates”, said Simple Flying.

Pilots flying at high cruising altitudes “pay close attention not just to speed” but also to “turbulence, aircraft weight, manoeuvring loads, and cabin pressurisation systems”. And overall, the commercial aviation industry has an “exceptional safety record at high altitude”.

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The mayday call from the Learjet 60 came shortly after air traffic control had approved a request from the crew to climb from 35,000ft to 37,000ft. In audio recordings, the crew reported “moderate turbulence” and that they were “managing the ice”, said the BBC.

Matthew Buckley, a former US navy fighter pilot, told CBS Austin that this attempt to climb higher might have resulted in the nosedive. “There’s a certain point where even adding more power isn’t going to get you more lift. It just turns into a brick, and you just start falling out of the sky.”