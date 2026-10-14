The new expedition to find Amelia Earhart’s plane

One of aviation’s ‘greatest mysteries’ might be about to be solved

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Photo collage of Amelia Earhart, an antique plane, and Pacific atolls
Two previous attempts to locate the plane’s wreckage have ‘proved fruitless’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A team of researchers has arrived at a remote, crab-infested island to inspect possible plane wreckage of the famed aviator Amelia Earhart, who vanished in 1937.

The “mystery of what happened” to the pioneering Earhart has “captivated historians and conspiracy theorists for nearly 90 years”, said The Telegraph. Now, nearly 90 years later, one of aviation’s greatest mysteries might be solved.

Crash landing

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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