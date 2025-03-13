How community-based tourism can reshape travel for the better

Make your trips more rewarding, with five tips for finding a responsible community travel company

Henry and a local nomadic guide with a map, planning their route across Kyrgyzstan
Henry and a local nomadic guide planning their route across the Tian Shan mountain range in Kyrgyzstan
(Image credit: Henry Haselock)
By
published

Henry Haselock is a qualified expedition leader, adventurer and fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. He has led many expeditions across the world and completed a world-first crossing on foot of the Chalbi desert in Kenya

Since the world reopened after Covid, an increasing number of travellers have sought out authentic, community-led experiences. This has created an exciting new age of tourism – but also an increasing disconnect between the commercial opportunity for host countries and the actual benefits for local communities in these areas.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Henry Haselock
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸