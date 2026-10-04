Finland’s lakes in early autumn

Plus an enchanting town in the Tarn, and a venerable paddle steamer turns 80

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Linnansaari National Park is home to the Saimaa ringed seal
Lake Saimaa is beautiful, peaceful and ‘sunkissed’
(Image credit: Paolo Picciotto / REDA / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Scattered across southern Finland are “dozens” of lakeside hotels, many with saunas, self-catering cabins, and “gleaming” steps into the water.

On a four-night road trip from Helsinki to Lake Saimaa in September, I stayed at three, said Annabelle Thorpe in The Guardian – and found the region more beautiful, peaceful and “sunkissed” than I could have imagined.

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