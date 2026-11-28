Fortified family homes built in a more turbulent era, Albania’s stone tower houses, or kullas, have largely fallen into “disrepair”.

Some, however, have recently been restored as guesthouses, says Nick St. Oegger in The Guardian, and a new trail links several, along with a few farm stays, in a beautiful part of the country’s northeast. Designed to be walked with a guide over nine days, the 100-mile Tower Trail winds through “traditional villages, high plains, forests and river valleys” in the mountainous Mirdita, Mat, Bulqiza and Dibra regions.

The area is not quite as spectacular as the Albanian Alps, just to the north, but it’s far less touristy, and the people here are amazingly hospitable: passers-by are often treated to coffee and farm produce. It’s hard to imagine a better way of savouring the pleasures of rural life.

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See agrotourism.gov.al/tower-tour

Across Switzerland by boat and train

Combining a train ride and a trip by paddle steamer, the Gotthard Panorama Express connects Lucerne in central Switzerland with Lugano in the far south, and offers “dramatic” views of the Alps on the way, said Yvette Cook in The Telegraph.

You can make the journey in either direction, beginning or ending with the cruise element along the length of Lake Lucerne. The boat stops at 11 villages, including Weggis (described by Mark Twain as “the loveliest place in the world”). The whole trip, boat and train, takes five-and-a-half hours, so it is hardly an “express” – but the leisurely pace is welcome, given the glory of the landscape and the comfort of the train, with its “wide seats and curved windows”.

Go to sbb.ch to book tickets (from 17 April)

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Dazzling dining in beautiful Dénia

Most British visitors to Dénia only got there to catch the ferry to Ibiza. That’s a shame, said Paul Richardson in The Times, because this Spanish port is “a fine place for a low-key Mediterranean break”. It is a charming and attractive city, but its secret sauce is its “rich and surprising culinary scene”.

Situated on the Costa Blanca, an hour’s drive north of Alicante, Dénia is best known for the three-Michelin-star Quique Dacosta, where the eponymous chef’s menus pay “passionate homage” to the region’s terroir.

But it’s also home to an amazing array of other good eateries (I particularly liked Toy, El Baret de Miquel, and Ca SeKo, which serves seafood including the “famous” gamba roja, a prized variety of prawn); “superior” food shops (such as Melicatesen and Dénia a la Sal, known for its pizza-like cocas); and a produce market that remains an authentic “showcase for local ingredients”.