Going back in time in Buenos Aires

Embark upon a foodie and historical tour in this charming capital city

The Cabildo de Buenos Aires
The Cabildo de Buenos Aires faces the city's historic Plaza de Mayo
(Image credit: Mindful Media / Getty Images)
Buenos Aires has been called "the world capital of nostalgia" – and nowhere is this spirit stronger today than in the city's many "old-school" cafés and bars, said Chris Moss in The Times.

Memories of the "Old World" and the Argentinian capital's own storied past pervade these neighbourhood institutions, beloved by locals for their "authenticity and atmosphere", but rarely noticed by tourists. A new website, bardeviejes.com.ar, lists hundreds of them. With their "sepia" lighting, creaking ceiling fans and vintage coffee machines, they are wonderful places to sit and daydream over an espresso (or a glass of wine or something stronger). And the website's map makes it easy to plot long walks through the city with stops at the most captivating of these bars.

