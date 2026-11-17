Driving through the Grossarl Valley on our way to Hotel Nesslerhof, it’s hard to believe that in just a few weeks the lush green meadows will be blanketed in snow. Come December, skiers will descend on this pretty valley in the heart of the Austrian Alps, but as the sun sets on a chilly afternoon in late October it is peaceful and quiet. We see more cows than people as we wind through the valley, passing stone-filled streams and tree-lined slopes dotted with mountain huts.

Hotel Nesslerhof is directly opposite the Kieserlbahn gondola station in the little market town of Grossarl, around an hour from Salzburg. With direct ski-in/ski-out access, it’s a haven for winter sports enthusiasts: cross-country skiing, tobogganing and snowboarding are right there on the doorstep. But, as I will soon discover, this family-run hotel has far more to offer than skiing alone. Off-season it’s a place to deeply relax, unwind and reconnect with yourself on the crisscrossing alpine trails – all without the crowds.

Why stay here?

The bedrooms are pared-back and modern, decorated in pale greys (Image credit: Hotel Nesslerhof)

Nesslerhof calls itself the “natural happiness hotel”, and it’s easy to see why. Spending time outdoors here is reason enough to visit, but the sprawling spa is also a major draw.

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The hotel has been carefully designed with plenty of natural stone and wood to blend in with its surroundings. There are 86 rooms and suites in total: we stayed in a generously sized suite on the fourth floor with floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the forested slopes. The interiors are pared-back and modern: pale grey drapes frame the windows and the comfy bed is topped with an oatmeal upholstered headboard surrounded by dark wooden panelling.

But the stand-out feature is the in-room sauna stocked with a collection of essential oils. If you’re brave enough, try cooling off afterwards in the rain out on the private wraparound balcony. The monsoon shower features Hotel Nesslerhof’s specially made soaps and shampoos crafted with local meadowsweet and clover.

Eating and drinking

Diners are given a dedicated table for the duration of their stay (Image credit: Hotel Nesslerhof)

From the moment we arrived and were whisked through to the bar for a glass of sparkling wine, it was clear we would be well taken care of at Nesslerhof. In a thoughtful touch, guests are given a dedicated table for the duration of their stay: ours was a cosy booth in the main dining room.

The food was outstanding. Breakfast included a daily changing menu of cooked delights like scrambled eggs with pumpkin seed oil (an Austrian classic); fluffy french toast with cinnamon sugar; and homemade banana bread. This was served alongside one of the best buffets I’ve ever had, stocked with freshly baked breads, cakes, pastries, yoghurts, smoothies, cereals and fruit, with an egg-making station where chefs are on hand to cook any type of egg dish you fancy. Local suppliers provide all the meat, milk, honey, eggs and bread. One thing is guaranteed: you will roll out of the dining room fuelled and ready for an active morning in the mountains.

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The “afternoon snack” (served from 2.30 to 4.15pm) turned out to be almost as extensive as breakfast, with a selection of Austrian sausages, cheeses, soups and salads to fill up on. Dinner was yet another top-quality buffet, plus a daily changing three-course menu. During our stay we enjoyed everything from perfectly cooked roast wild boar to golden trout and penne alla Norma. There was a tasty selection of vegan desserts like coconut rice pudding too, and the staff were friendly and accommodating.

Things to do

The indoor pool has sliding doors that open to the outdoors so you can swim looking up at the mountains (Image credit: Hotel Nesslerhof)

After a morning hiking in the Grossarl Valley, afternoons are best spent in the enormous spa. A word of warning: this is an Austrian spa which means a large section of it is strictly “adults-only” (no swimming costumes allowed). We booked in for an “aromatherapy session” at the event sauna and were surprised to find it was themed as a Bob Marley cruise. “Sauna master” Leo was dressed in a sailor costume and wafted herbal scents around us and a group of naked Austrians while reggae music played. If this doesn’t appeal, there are plenty of other activities to pick from the weekly changing schedule of events that you can book into on the hotel app: we tried a yoga session which turned out to be much more calming.

Elsewhere in the adults-only section of the spa you’ll find an outdoor Japanese onsen heated to a heavenly 42 degrees, right next to a natural swimming pond that you can use as a cold plunge. There is also a steam room, stone pine sauna and, perhaps best of all, a heated outdoor saltwater pool. If, like me, you’re a self-conscious Brit and the going-naked rule feels daunting, wait until 7pm to brave this section: half an hour before closing most spa-goers have gone and we had the entire place to ourselves. Paddling under the stars is a must-try if you can.

If that’s not for you, there is another spa section where you can sport your swimwear. Here you’ll find a relaxation room kitted out with daybeds, another sauna and an indoor pool with sliding doors that open to the outdors so you can take a dip looking up at the mountains. The drink and snack station was a thoughtful touch: I grabbed an elderflower cordial and a bowl of dates and retired to one of the loungers to read my book.

Of course, getting outside is a must and there are hikes for all ages and abilities straight from the hotel. We decided to skip the cable car and set out on foot from Nesslerhof, winding along forest and pasture trails, following the signs for Kreuzkogel. Along the way we hardly saw another soul until the last stretch near the top of the gondola. The stunning mountain peak offers panoramic views out over the valley and is well worth the effort. If you decide to only do one hike during your trip, make it this one.

The verdict

The natural swimming pond can be used as a cold plunge (Image credit: Hotel Nesslerhof)

On our final morning at Nesslerhof the first snow of the season dusted the slopes above the hotel: our cue to leave. Soon the winter guests would be arriving, transforming the sleepy town of Grossarl into a bustling après-ski hub. But as we drove to the train station I couldn’t help feeling we got to experience something more special. This part of the Austrian Alps is so pretty and quiet in the autumn, it would have been a shame to miss it.