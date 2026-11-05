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Hotel Motto Vienna: Parisian chic meets Viennese grandeur at this stylish boutique

Come for the lively restaurant and organic bakery, stay for the good vibes

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Lobby inside Hotel Motto Vienna
There are many playful design details throughout the hotel, which is definitely a place to have some fun
(Image credit: Oliver Jiszda)

The person behind a hotel can tell you a lot about what you will find within its walls. At Hotel Motto, that person is Bernd Schlacher – one of Austria’s top restaurateurs who ran a buzzy Viennese eatery for over two decades. So when he decided to set up his first hotel back in 2021, the city took notice.

Those who have visited his restaurant won’t be disappointed. Hotel Motto is far from what you will find at Vienna’s many palatial (and sometimes stuffy) hotels. Schlacher has firmly put his stamp on the property; it is set within a grand, manicured 17th-century building in the heart of the city, but the interiors are cosily lit and inviting, with bold contemporary artworks at every turn.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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