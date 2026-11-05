Hotel Motto Vienna: Parisian chic meets Viennese grandeur at this stylish boutique

The person behind a hotel can tell you a lot about what you will find within its walls. At Hotel Motto, that person is Bernd Schlacher – one of Austria’s top restaurateurs who ran a buzzy Viennese eatery for over two decades. So when he decided to set up his first hotel back in 2021, the city took notice.

Those who have visited his restaurant won’t be disappointed. Hotel Motto is far from what you will find at Vienna’s many palatial (and sometimes stuffy) hotels. Schlacher has firmly put his stamp on the property; it is set within a grand, manicured 17th-century building in the heart of the city, but the interiors are cosily lit and inviting, with bold contemporary artworks at every turn.

In the pretty tiled lobby beside the vintage brass lifts sits a bright pink papier-mâché sculpture that appears at first glance like a gigantic nose. It’s the first of many playful design details throughout the hotel and tells you something on arrival: this is a place to have some fun.

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Why stay here?

The Viennese architecture provides a majestic backdrop for the art deco-inspired interiors (Image credit: Oliver Jiszda)

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel that’s more laid-back than the city’s imperial spots, this is the place for you. Located in Vienna’s hip sixth district on Mariahilfer Straße, the crowd here tends to skew younger; the hotel is popular with trendy locals drawn to the lively bar and restaurant.

Local firm Arkan Zeytinoglu Architects took charge of the design. The beautiful Viennese architecture provides a majestic backdrop for the art deco-inspired interiors that evoke the glamour of 1920s Paris. A stunning spiral staircase winds up through the eight-storey building connecting the 91 rooms and suites.

Our generously sized suite made us feel instantly at home. The friendly receptionist gave us a warm welcome when we arrived at midnight on a chilly autumn evening; fresh pastries from the hotel’s organic bakery (more on that later) had been laid out for us in our room. Furnishings are eclectic and whimsical – from the upholstered walls decorated with birds and flowers to the plush velvety pink sofa, soft patterned rug, hazy mirrors and vintage tasselled lamps. The cocktail-making station and mini bar stocked with luxury chocolates and Viennese wafers adds to the fun.

There are more traditional elements too, like the big windows framed by white drapes that look out over the facades of the fancy 19th-century townhouses, and the mirrored marble bathroom with ceramic tiles. The Saint Charles Apothecary wildroot toiletries and powerful monsoon shower provide an invigorating start to the day.

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Don’t waste any money on buying bottled water while you’re in Vienna; the tap water comes straight from mountain springs in the Austrian Alps and is famously crisp and clean. And if you need anything, the reception team is available to help around the clock on WhatsApp: when I messaged at 2am struggling to figure out the air cooling system, they wrote straight back and turned it off within minutes.

Eating and drinking

Chez Bernard is on the seventh floor of the hotel (Image credit: Oliver Jiszda)

Chez Bernard is the hotel’s biggest draw. It was packed when we visited on a Friday night and we felt lucky to have a table. Located on the seventh floor of the hotel, with views out across Vienna’s rooftops, it’s moodily lit with trailing ferns hanging from the ceiling. The busy bar is surrounded by couples sipping cocktails and jazz music plays gently in the background.

The menu features classic French dishes done really well. My hearty pumpkin soup, served with a basket of delicious fresh bread, was the perfect start to the meal. The braised chicory with stracciatella, toasted pecans and segments of juicy orange was also a delight. We then dived into the mains: chateaubriand with a rich peppercorn sauce and beautifully prepared tenderstem broccoli, and meaty fillet of grilled monkfish with shallots and wilted spinach.

Make sure you save space for dessert: the fluffy chocolate soufflé with vanilla ice cream is well worth the 15-minute wait but the real stand-out was the pumpkin mille-feuille – delicate shards of pastry sandwiched together with pumpkin spiced Chantilly cream and dotted with sugared pumpkin seeds. It reminded me of a very posh pumpkin spiced latte in the best possible way. After dinner you can bring your drink outside to the rooftop bar to gaze out at the city’s twinkling lights.

Breakfast is served in Chez Bernard. As well as pastries (another welcome reminder of the bakery downstairs), there is an extensive drinks list spanning fresh smoothies, ginger and turmeric shots, fancy teas and homemade lemonades. Classic sweet and savoury dishes like crepes and scrambled eggs on toast are served alongside green shakshuka, home-pickled salmon and Austrian brioche with homemade nougat cream.

Things to do

Organic bakery Motto Brot is next door to the hotel (Image credit: Oliver Jiszda)

Hotel Motto is not just a base for exploring the city – the rooms are so comfortable you might be tempted not to leave them. There’s also a sauna and small steam room (open from 4–11pm) and a fitness room kitted out with weights and yoga mats.

When you do venture outside, be sure to stop by at Motto Brot – the hotel’s bakery next door – for a pistachio-stuffed croissant or chocolate eclair. The sandwich we shared was so delicious we devoured it in the street and went straight back for another.

The hotel is located on one of Vienna’s most famous shopping boulevards and there are plenty of restaurants, cinemas and cafes nearby. But the side streets are where you’ll find the nicest spots; I left my partner in one of the many record shops (the famous shop from “Before Sunrise” is just around the corner from the hotel) and settled in Cafe Glas – a glass-roofed coffee shop that sells speciality coffee and cardamom buns in Raimundhof courtyard. It’s a great spot for people-watching and the staff are charming.

If you don’t want to leave Vienna without trying some traditional Austrian cooking, head to Schlawiener Wirtshaus, which is just a 15-minute walk from the hotel. This is a special spot – set inside a cosy, vaulted brick building. It’s one of the best places in the city to try an authentic Wiener schnitzel (don’t forget to order the cranberry sauce). Classic comfort food (cabbage pasta, anyone?) is served alongside dishes with an Asian twist. You won’t regret ordering a bowl of the crispy spicy oyster mushrooms.

The verdict

The hotel is set within a grand, manicured 17th-century building (Image credit: Oliver Jiszda)

Hotel Motto is a place where you can really unwind. If you’re tired of pared back hotels where everything is a slightly different shade of beige or grey, this will feel like a welcome change. Playful, cosy and above all fun, it’s a hotel you’ll be drawn back to whenever you return to Vienna.