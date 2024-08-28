Clean up your travel experience with these 8 sanitizing products
For a vacation with less stress and more sparkle, disinfect your space
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.
With new Covid-19 variants causing a surge in cases and flu season around the corner, the last souvenir you want to bring back from your vacation is an illness. Taking a few minutes to disinfect your hotel room or vacation rental with this handy products will give you peace of mind and keep the germs at bay.
Clorox disinfecting wipes
These wipes are your trusty sidekick for tackling the microbes lurking in your room. Use them to clean high-touch items like remote controls, telephones, doorknobs, curtain pulls and light switches. Keep a container in your bag for on-the-go cleaning without having to worry about spilled liquid. ($5.50, £4, Amazon)
CxLoode disposable bed sheets, bath towels and face towels
Disposable bed linens are for those who take no chances. Soft, breathable and meant to fit on top of most bedding, these sheets and pillowcases are made of non-woven fabric material that is "super high quality and isn't itchy or skin-irritating," In the Know said. The set comes with towels made of the same material that can also be tossed at the end of your stay. ($17, £13, Amazon)
Dapple bottle and dish soap
Give any glasses, plates, cutlery and ice buckets in your room a quick wash in the sink with this plant-based hypoallergenic soap. Dapple makes all dishes squeaky clean but is specifically formulated to remove milk and formula residue, a great choice for families traveling with babies. The three-ounce bottle comes in a fragrance-free formula or a lavender scent. ($6, £4.55, Amazon)
FabTab multi-purpose cleaner starter kit
With these non-toxic, biodegradable tablets that dissolve in water, you do not have to worry about hurting the planet or bringing liquid through the TSA line. FabTab's multi-purpose cleaner works on countertops and floors, and a quick swipe is all it takes to get your surfaces spotless. Bonus: The light, pleasant scent lingers without being overwhelming. ($16, £12, FabTab)
Fixsmith microfiber cleaning cloths
Fixsmith's highly absorbent microfiber cleaning cloths hold a lot of power. Use them for scratch-free cleaning (you want that deposit back!) in living spaces, bathrooms, kitchens and balconies. They dry quickly and "deftly" handle all kinds of tasks, Wirecutter said, even making a "grimy" keyboard "look nearly like new." ($5, £4 for pack of eight, Amazon)
Hygea Natural lice, mite and bed bug travel spray
Bed bugs instill fear in every traveler. Defend yourself with this nontoxic, odorless mist that takes care of pests on contact. Safe for use on bedding, mattresses and upholstery, the spray dries fast and is not sticky. At three ounces, this small bottle fits easily into any carry-on pocket and is TSA approved. ($13, £10, Amazon)
Scrubbing Bubbles antibacterial bathroom flushable wipes
Bathroom bacteria, be gone. These sturdy citrus-scented wipes safely clean porcelain, chrome, ceramic, tile and grout — no tub, toilet, shower or countertop will feel left out. One wipe goes pretty far, and when finished, skip the trash can and flush it instead (the wipes will not harm septic tanks). ($5, £4, Amazon)
Wynd Plus personal air purifier
The portable Wynd Plus personal air purifier allows you to take a deep breath and feel good about it. Studies have shown that an air purification system and proper ventilation are "some of the best ways to prevent airborne viruses from swirling around," CNN said, and what makes the Wynd Plus work so well is its "heavy-duty medical-grade filter." Turn this on as soon as you enter your hotel room, and in 36 minutes it will have done its first complete round of air filtration. ($179, £136, Wynd)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
