Heritage railways are already steaming ahead with joyful journeys to get you in the mood for Christmas. Expect stunning winter scenery, plenty of mulled wine and, if you’re lucky, the chance to meet Santa. Here are some of our top picks.

Elf Explorer, Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

This two-hour experience kicks off with an interactive elf show at Oxenthorpe station, said Lucy McGuire in The Guardian. The “fun continues on board” with magical storytelling and live entertainment as you “toot your way” through the Yorkshire countryside along the route that featured in “The Railway Children”. Older guests are treated to mince pies and a glass of mulled wine, while kids are given juice, chocolate coins and a “gift from Santa”.

Five journeys a day at weekends and 21-24 December, from £26 per person; kwvr.co.uk

The Polar Express, Spa Valley Railway

From the moment I spotted the “twinkling lights” at West Station in Tunbridge Wells, I had “high hopes”, said Jenni Horn in Kent Online. Collecting your golden ticket and then making your way to the carriage as steam is “drifting across the platform” only adds to the “magical atmosphere”. The train itself is “cosy and warm”, and the journey is filled with entertainment, including “singing and dancing” from music in the film, and a visit from Santa who “gives everyone their own silver sleigh bell”. The hot chocolates and “giant cookies” were a nice touch, too.

Five journeys a day (including a night-time one at 7.15pm) from Thursday to Sunday until 24 December, from £37.95 per person; spavalleythepolarexpressride.com

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Santa Special, Bluebell Railway

“Admire the beauty of the West Sussex countryside with your brood” from a private compartment on this two-hour round trip from Sheffield Park to the village of Horsted Keynes, said Yvette Castor in The Times. Expect plenty of “music, chocolate coins and festive spirit” on this “very merry Christmas day out” for adults and older kids. You’ll also get a gift from Santa and have a chance to “snap some pics before boarding for the return leg”.

Four journeys a day at weekends and 21-24 December, from £35 per adult and £10 per child or £235 for a six-person compartment; bluebellrailway.com