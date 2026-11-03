The best Christmas market cruises

All aboard and discover Europe’s most magical festive markets

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Bruges Christmas market
Bruges ‘sparkles’ during the festive season
(Image credit: Amith Nag Photography / Getty Images)

Christmas market cruises are a great way to capture the festive spirit while seeing the world. Ships become a “moving base while Europe does the costume change” as “ordinary streets” are transformed into “Advent villages strung with lights”, said Dayvee Sutton on Yahoo.

Belgium and the Netherlands

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans is senior editor at The Week. She joined as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from conflict and Caribbean politics to fast fashion and football. She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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