The best Christmas market cruises

Christmas market cruises are a great way to capture the festive spirit while seeing the world. Ships become a “moving base while Europe does the costume change” as “ordinary streets” are transformed into “Advent villages strung with lights”, said Dayvee Sutton on Yahoo.

Belgium and the Netherlands

Ditch the hassle of airports for a no-fly “bargain break” with Ambassador, said The Sunday Times, visiting the Christmas markets of both the Netherlands and Belgium. On the four-night trip from London Tilbury, the first stop is Bruges, where you can enjoy the “sparkles” of the Winter Glow festival. This is followed by Rotterdam where you’ll stop at the Markthal – home to “foodie gifts” ideal for the season, as well as a wide range of live entertainment.

Prices from £669pp, full board, including tips

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France, Germany and the Czech Republic

This bumper trip with Viking visits three countries, two rivers and a host of Christmas markets across 11 days. Starting in Paris, the ship moves on to Reims before passengers get to experience the “colourful stalls” of Mainz and Bamberg, said The Independent, complete with the “scent of spiced gingerbread”. The cruise ends up in “pretty Prague”, with two days to explore the Czech capital.

Prices from £3,795pp, flights and transfers included

Hungary, Slovakia and Austria

Sailing on a round-trip from Budapest, a five-night cruise with Riviera Travel offers the ideal mini-break for those keen to soak up the “festive feeling”, said Travel Weekly. A highlight is the stop at the Slovak capital of Bratislava, where it is just a “quick hop and skip over the road” to the city’s main square and festive market. Moving on to Vienna, travellers can celebrate the “city of music” on board with a classical recital, while ashore, there are plenty of stalls to pick up Christmas treats.

Prices from £1,699 including flights, transfers, Wi-Fi, lunchtime drinks and unlimited drinks after 6pm

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Portugal and Spain

While the Douro river may not be the “obvious choice” for a Christmas cruise, there is plenty to explore within this region, and it is ideal for those who want the festive experience “without the crowds”, said The Sunday Times. Aboard the Avalon Alegria, this seven-night cruise is a true celebration of Portuguese traditions from “vinho verde and olive oil” to the must-try port made famous here. Guests will have the chance to “make traditional Christmas decorations” on board, and, after crossing the border into Spain, the “ancient city” of Salamanca awaits, with tasting opportunities from nougat to tasty Iberian cured hams at the Old Cathedral Christmas market.

Prices from £2,433pp, including drinks with meals, happy hour and excursions