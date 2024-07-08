Forget the overtourism of the Amalfi Coast and head to Madeira, Portugal

Try this stunning alternative in the Atlantic Ocean

The coastline in Seixal, Madeira, with colorful houses overlooking the blue Atlantic Ocean
Madeira island is about 500 miles off the coast of Africa
(Image credit: Aleh Varanishcha / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

The Amalfi Coast pulls visitors with its idyllic scenery, cliffside villages and trendy boutique hotels. The region's beauty is a double-edged sword — while you are planning a trip, so are tens of thousands of others, all gunning for the same sights in Positano, Sorrento and Amalfi.

There is a charming destination, not too far away, that provides the same carefree seaside experience: Madeira, Portugal. An autonomous region in the North Atlantic Ocean, Madeira is "rugged and subtropical," Lonely Planet said, "the kind of place that makes your head spin — in a good way."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Travel Destinations Portugal The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸