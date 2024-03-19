9 indispensable items for any music festival

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Being prepared for anything an outdoor music festival might throw at you, from avoiding ear damage to staying hydrated in the blazing sun, is key to having the time of your life. Whether you are attending Coachella, Stagecoach or Bonnaroo, these nine universal items just might make your summer.

Foldies Polarized Folding Classics V² sunglasses

Foldable frames are a space saver (Image credit: Foldies)

Sunglasses are a necessity at high noon and a nuisance when the sun goes down. A pair of foldable glasses, however, do it all. They provide essential protection during the day, but once you need to store them in a backpack or pocket, they take up less room than traditional shades. Foldies' unisex sunglasses are lightweight and come in several styles, including the recently revamped Classics and Aviators, with a variety of frame and lens colors. Go for a polarized pair to get extra protection.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

$89, Amazon

Dr. Martens iridescent mini backpack

A see-through backpack puts it all on display (Image credit: Dr. Martens)

Breeze through security in style. This see-through bag shines thanks to its opalescent sheen and sports Dr. Martens' signature AirWair straps. The backpack has more than enough room for a phone, wallet, lip gloss, water bottle and all those other festival necessities. There is also a cute heart-shaped version, offering the same iridescence with a more whimsical design.

Iridescent mini backpack: $110, Dr. Martens

Heart-shaped iridescent backpack: $110, Dr. Martens

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Unseen Sunscreen works on all skin types (Image credit: Supergoop)

You want to bring home a T-shirt as a souvenir, not a sunburn. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen offers broad spectrum SPF 40 protection for normal, combination, oily and dry skin. Grab the original sunscreen for your face (it doubles as a great makeup base) and the body formula for the rest of your skin; both glide on as an invisible gel. Because the products are sweat- and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, you can dance worry-free.

Unseen Sunscreen: $38, Amazon

Unseen Sunscreen Body: $42, Supergoop

Coola Liplux organic lip balm sunscreen SPF 30

SPF is key to protecting your lips, too (Image credit: Coola)

After you slather on sunscreen, remember to protect your lips. Dermatologists recommend using lip products with SPF ratings of at least 30, reapplying every two to three hours. Coola's vegan Liplux balm has SPF 30 and is infused with nourishing organic cupuacu butter and raspberry and jojoba seed oils. The original Liplux goes on clear, but there are tinted versions, including Firecracker red and rosy Summer Crush.

$12, Amazon

Tile tracker

Tiles help keep track of keys, wallets and other valuables (Image credit: Tile)

Losing your wallet at a festival means having to frantically retrace your steps or hope someone finds and turns it in to the lost and found. One way to easily keep tabs on your small valuables is by attaching a Tile tracker to them. The Tile uses Bluetooth to share its location and ringtone, so the closer you get the louder Tile sounds. Through the Tile app, you can also look at a map to see an item's last location. There are a few different types of Tiles, with the Slim able to slip into a wallet and the Mate clipping on a set of keys.

Tile Mate: $24.88, Amazon

Tile Slim: $34.88, Amazon

Loop Experience earplugs

Loop Experience earplugs allow you to still hear the music, just at a lower volume (Image credit: Loop)

Protect your ears from loud speakers — and bad bands — with these comfortable noise-reducing earplugs. Loop Experience earplugs come with four silicon ear-tips sizes (extra small, small, medium and large) and a keychain carrying case, and are reusable for up to five years. The circular plugs stay snug in the ear and filter sound instead of blocking it entirely, ensuring you can still rock out.

$34.95, Amazon

Natural Life Hideaway scrunchie

This scrunchie doubles as a secret pouch (Image credit: Natural Life)

This velvet scrunchie is pulling double duty. It has a hidden zipper that opens up to a storage pouch that can fit cash, ear plugs, a key and other small items. When the scrunchie is not being used to hold your hair, wear it around your wrist as an accessory. The fun part is being the only one to know about your secret stash.

$12, Natural Life

Hydrapak Stow collapsible water bottle

A collapsible reusable water bottle saves money and helps the planet (Image credit: Hydrapak)

Staying hydrated should be a priority at any festival — if you pass out, the music is not going to sound as good from the medical tent. Having a good water bottle, like the collapsible Hydrapak Stow, makes remaining upright a lot easier. Fill the lightweight, spill-proof bottle and go on with your day, knowing you are saving money and the planet. There are three sizes to choose from — 12 ounces, 17 ounces and 32 ounces — and each can be flattened and rolled up when empty.

Starting at $16, Amazon

Anker PowerCore 13000 portable phone charger

The Anker portable charges saves time by charging two devices at once (Image credit: Anker)

A day of snapping photos and recording videos can drain your battery before the final act. With the Anker PowerCore portable charger, you can give your iPhone or Android the juice it needs to keep going. There are two USB ports, so multiple devices can be charged at once. And at nine ounces, the PowerCore is easy to tote around.

$33.99, Amazon