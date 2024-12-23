New Year's Eve: UK events and celebrations

Celebrate the last night of the year in style, with these events all around the UK.

New Year's Eve fireworks, London

Listen to the iconic chimes of Big Ben at midnight, while oohing and aahing at the UK's largest annual fireworks display, hosted by the Mayor of London. The pyrotechnics are lit from alongside the London Eye and you'll need a ticket for the official viewing areas, but there are plenty of spots along the Thames from where to see the spectacle. Alternatively, watch on TV from the comfort of home.

london.gov.uk

Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2024

(Image credit: georgeclerk / Getty Images)

Although the term Hogmanay refers to 31 December, the festivities in the Scottish capital start two days earlier on 29 December, with a torchlight procession through the historic Old Town. On Hogmanay itself, there are live bands, with Texas headlining, DJs, ceilidh dancing and fireworks at midnight accompanied by the singing of "Auld Lang Syne". The fun continues on New Year's Day with the First Footin' music trail and "Sprogmanay" children's activities.

edwinterfest.com/hogmanay

Fishguard New Year's Eve Street Party

On the Pembrokeshire coast is Wales' most famous NYE street party, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Live music and dancing and an always great atmosphere, rounded off with a fireworks display as 2024 draws to a close.

fishguardnye.co.uk

Fireworks Extravaganza, Manchester

Lantern installations, plus light tunnels and a laser garden, twinkle throughout 6.5 acres of Mayfield Park, accompanied by a spectacular soundtrack from Craig Charles. Hosted by Freight Island, the Manchester event includes fireworks and a disco party.

escapetofreightisland.com

New Year's Eve fireworks, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

(Image credit: Newcastle City Council)

Thrill to not one but two displays on the banks of the Tyne, catering for firecracker fans of all ages, featuring over 10,000 fireworks – and completely free. The first fireworks are at 6pm. For a more adult affair, head to the Quayside just before midnight for a second fireworks display against the magnificent backdrop of three iconic bridges.

newcastleschristmas.com

Bowness-on-Windermere

Gather by the jetty in the town just before midnight for a fabulous viewpoint. Many of the hotels along the shore of Lake Windermere, England's largest lake, set off their own displays that are reflected in the water against the dramatic backdrop of the fells.

thelakedistrict.org

New Year's Eve Seafront Fireworks, Southend

The Essex coastal city is set to sparkle with a double display: its first-ever on the last day of the year. Both shows are free, and launched from a barge moored to the east of the pier – the world's longest leisure pier. At 6pm the first show will light up the night sky, then at midnight there is a second spectacle to usher in 2025.

visitsouthend.co.uk

Stonehaven Fireballs 2025

Just before "the bells" at midnight, around 40 men and women walk the high street of the harbour town near Aberdeen, swinging blazing balls of flames around their heads. The parade is followed by a fireworks display. The tradition is around 150 years old and is said to derive from a fishermen's custom of burning old or damaged kit to bring good luck. There's no entry fee or ticketing, but you can donate towards the costs of the ceremony.

stonehavenfireballs.com