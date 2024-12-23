New Year's Eve: UK events and celebrations
Start 2025 with a bang by watching the best fireworks and extravaganzas around the country
Celebrate the last night of the year in style, with these events all around the UK.
New Year's Eve fireworks, London
Listen to the iconic chimes of Big Ben at midnight, while oohing and aahing at the UK's largest annual fireworks display, hosted by the Mayor of London. The pyrotechnics are lit from alongside the London Eye and you'll need a ticket for the official viewing areas, but there are plenty of spots along the Thames from where to see the spectacle. Alternatively, watch on TV from the comfort of home.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2024
Although the term Hogmanay refers to 31 December, the festivities in the Scottish capital start two days earlier on 29 December, with a torchlight procession through the historic Old Town. On Hogmanay itself, there are live bands, with Texas headlining, DJs, ceilidh dancing and fireworks at midnight accompanied by the singing of "Auld Lang Syne". The fun continues on New Year's Day with the First Footin' music trail and "Sprogmanay" children's activities.
Fishguard New Year's Eve Street Party
On the Pembrokeshire coast is Wales' most famous NYE street party, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Live music and dancing and an always great atmosphere, rounded off with a fireworks display as 2024 draws to a close.
Fireworks Extravaganza, Manchester
Lantern installations, plus light tunnels and a laser garden, twinkle throughout 6.5 acres of Mayfield Park, accompanied by a spectacular soundtrack from Craig Charles. Hosted by Freight Island, the Manchester event includes fireworks and a disco party.
New Year's Eve fireworks, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Thrill to not one but two displays on the banks of the Tyne, catering for firecracker fans of all ages, featuring over 10,000 fireworks – and completely free. The first fireworks are at 6pm. For a more adult affair, head to the Quayside just before midnight for a second fireworks display against the magnificent backdrop of three iconic bridges.
Bowness-on-Windermere
Gather by the jetty in the town just before midnight for a fabulous viewpoint. Many of the hotels along the shore of Lake Windermere, England's largest lake, set off their own displays that are reflected in the water against the dramatic backdrop of the fells.
New Year's Eve Seafront Fireworks, Southend
The Essex coastal city is set to sparkle with a double display: its first-ever on the last day of the year. Both shows are free, and launched from a barge moored to the east of the pier – the world's longest leisure pier. At 6pm the first show will light up the night sky, then at midnight there is a second spectacle to usher in 2025.
Stonehaven Fireballs 2025
Just before "the bells" at midnight, around 40 men and women walk the high street of the harbour town near Aberdeen, swinging blazing balls of flames around their heads. The parade is followed by a fireworks display. The tradition is around 150 years old and is said to derive from a fishermen's custom of burning old or damaged kit to bring good luck. There's no entry fee or ticketing, but you can donate towards the costs of the ceremony.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
Why are people microdosing Ozempic?
In The Spotlight Tiny doses of the weight-loss drug can sidestep its unpleasant side effects, say influencers. But is customising the dose a good idea?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Five festive cocktails for Christmas 2024
The Week Recommends Serve seasonal libations for an extra special gathering
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Octopuses could be the next big species after humans
UNDER THE RADAR What has eight arms, a beaked mouth, and is poised to take over the planet when we're all gone?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
23 recipes for New Year’s Eve cocktails and party drinks
The Week Recommends Celebrate the countdown in style with these perfect party mixes
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
New Year’s Eve 2019: the best parties across London and the UK
In Depth Steer clear of the hootenanny and ring in the new year in style
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
The seven most glamorous ways to celebrate New Year's Eve
In Depth Our choice of opulent bashes around the world will see you into 2017 in style
By The Week Staff Published