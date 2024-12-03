Magical festive light trails around the UK

There's little that will get you into the festive spirit faster than a stroll through a Christmas light trail. In recent years more and more of these twinkling displays have been cropping up across the country, each one pulling out all the stops to brighten up the gloomiest months. Here we've compiled a list of the most magical festive light trails in the UK from grand palaces to enchanting botanical gardens.

Christmas at Kew, London

With its "futuristic tree gardens" and "strobing light tunnels flashing like paparazzi bulbs", the Christmas light trail at Kew Gardens is "the closest most of us will get to starring in a sci-fi film", said Phoebe Taplin in The Times . Winding for almost two miles, it's one of the country's longest trails and, this year has a series of carousel rides and street-food stalls "adding to the razzmatazz". It isn't far to stroll into Richmond, either, for a spot of Christmas shopping.

Until 5 January, kew.org

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

As well as its illuminated outdoor trail, Blenheim Palace has added an indoor option this year, taking visitors on an adventure through the state rooms as Tinkerbell "sprinkles fairy dust over baubles and Christmas trees", said Ellis Cochrane in Country Living . Elsewhere at the palace, guests can stock up on festive gifts and sweet treats at the Christmas market, and go ice-skating at the brand-new rink in the Grand Court.

Until 1 January, blenheimpalace.com

The Festival of Light at Longleat, Wiltshire

Longleat opened in 1966 as the world's first drive-through safari park outside Africa, but in recent years it's also carved out a reputation for its "dazzling displays of thousands of Christmas lanterns", said Taplin in The Times. This year's theme invites guests to turn back the clock and take a journey through time, with the light trail "waltzing guests from the dinosaurs to Egyptian pyramids, Roman chariots and the Chinese Shang dynasty". Throw in an enormous Christmas tree and Santa train ride, and it's "quite some spectacle".

Until 5 January, longleat.co.uk

RHS Glow at Wisley, Surrey

The Royal Horticultural Society at Wisley in Surrey is "switching it up", with a new after-dark trail through its enchanting gardens, said Chiara Wilkinson in Time Out. The display winds through Wisteria Walk and into the Glasshouse where a "white Christmas-themed plant display will leave a lasting impression as the dazzling finale". With "even more fire and fountain displays" than previous years, you're in for a memorable evening.

Until 5 January, rhs.org.uk

Gilbert White's House, Hampshire

It is "fitting" that the home of Gilbert White, one of Britain's most influential naturalists, is hosting an eco light festival, said Rachel Dixon in The Guardian . All of the lighting is low-level, solar-powered or from renewable sources. While visitors expecting an "all-singing, all-dancing" display may feel disappointed, but those who want to spot glow-worms among "gently twinkling lights" will be enthralled. "And yes, there is still a tunnel of light for selfies…"

Until 21 December, gilbertwhiteshouse.org.uk

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

These beautiful gardens are worth a visit at any time of year, but they "take on a whole new kind of magic" at Christmas, said Wilkinson in Time Out. Expect "dazzling light tunnels", "shimmery rainbow-tinged tree branches", and a visit from Father Christmas himself. After wandering through the light trail, warm up with a hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. "Yum."

Until 30 December, rbge.org.uk