Magical festive light trails around the UK

These twinkling displays have pulled out all the stops to get you in the mood for Christmas

Festive light trail at Kew Gardens.
Winding for almost two miles, Kew is one of the country's longest light trails
There's little that will get you into the festive spirit faster than a stroll through a Christmas light trail. In recent years more and more of these twinkling displays have been cropping up across the country, each one pulling out all the stops to brighten up the gloomiest months. Here we've compiled a list of the most magical festive light trails in the UK from grand palaces to enchanting botanical gardens.

Christmas at Kew, London

