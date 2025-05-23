OZEN Reserve Bolifushi: Maldives glamour reaches new heights

At this ultra-luxury resort, the most exclusive villas are kitted out with water slides straight into the lagoon

Aerial shot of Maldives island in turquoise lagoon
OZEN Reserve Bolifushi: a place to see and be seen
(Image credit: OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI)
By
published

The OZEN Collection opened Reserve Bolifushi in 2020, after the success of its first property, OZEN Life Maadhoo. But if Maadhoo is the indulgent kaftan, Bolifushi is the sparkling tuxedo.

Plonked in a cerulean lagoon in South Malé Atoll, this private resort pushes the boundaries of luxury. It's buzzy and built-up, oozing sultry glamour and is dazzlingly lit up at night. You're still on a lush tropical resort, surrounded by the pristine beaches and turquoise waters you'd expect – but the vibe is less off-grid escape than happening destination: a place to see and be seen.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

