Milaidhoo: a foodie haven in the Maldives

From cooking classes to floating fine dining, immerse yourself in local cuisine at this tranquil resort

Fine dining at Milaidhoo, Maldives.
Ba'theli: Maldivian fine dining in a beautiful lagoon
The Maldives is many things – the paradise islands of your wildest dreams, an incredibly romantic honeymoon destination, and a snorkeller's paradise. But a must-do foodie destination? Not so much.

Milaidhoo, a tiny island in the Baa Atoll, is trying to change that by putting Maldivian cuisine front and centre, making it an essential destination for anyone seeking to widen their palates as well as their horizons when they're on holiday.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Ann Lee
