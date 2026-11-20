Rhodes is often thought of as a “fly and flop” destination. The Greek island is a place where visitors will jet in and simply lounge for a week on its miles of enticing beaches. However, there is far more to discover beyond the sun, sea and sand. For those keen to explore, treasure-troves full of historic gems are waiting to be unearthed beyond the beach. This is a guide to the Rhodes less travelled.

Things to do

Rhodes Old Town is the best preserved and largest medieval city in Europe (Image credit: James Rampton)

The most precious historic jewel on the island is the Old Town, the best preserved and largest medieval city in Europe. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988, it is a captivating melange of Doric, medieval, Ottoman and Italian influences.

Strategically placed between three continents and a crucial trading post between East and West – Turkey is just 12 miles across the Aegean – Rhodes Old Town has been fought over for millennia. It is encircled by a seemingly impregnable 3.5-mile wall that is 40ft thick and is pockmarked with craters from the cannonballs fired by the invading Ottomans in 1522.

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The Old Town is deliberately constructed in a higgledy-piggledy, apparently haphazard manner, as such a confusing design is extremely hard to overrun. But that layout makes it all the more alluring to explore now. There is a rare joy to be derived from getting lost in the labyrinth of 200-odd bougainvillea-draped alleyways. Adding to the historic fun, you can spot armies of actors wandering around the Old Town dressed in full suits of armour in 35-degree temperatures.

Be sure to visit the Palace of the Grand Master, too. Occupying a dominant defensive position near the Amboise Gate, this breathtaking edifice was built on a seventh-century Byzantine citadel by the Knights of St John. These holy warriors arrived from Jerusalem and conquered Rhodes in 1309.

Surrounded by ancient ruins in its magnificent gardens, the palace was the home of the Grand Master of the Knights. It was restored when the Italians took over Rhodes in 1912. In 1940, eager to please Mussolini, his architects looted the nearby island of Kos for ancient artefacts after it was struck by an earthquake. These included many fine statutes and 27 priceless mosaics that now cover the floors of the palace. It was meant to be Mussolini's holiday home. There is even a plaque to him outside the palace, although he never managed to honour it with his presence. By 1940, he had other things on his mind.

Rhodes Old Town has three harbours – because one is never enough. The most celebrated is Mandraki, on whose right-hand pier stands three ancient windmills and the medieval Tower of St Nicholas. This lovely old harbour is the supposed location of the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Said to have been built in 282BC and to have collapsed during an earthquake in 227BC, the 33-metre-high bronze statue was a tribute to the sun god, Helios.

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Where to stay

Rooms are decorated in tastefully muted hues (Image credit: Rodos Park)

Rodos Park Hotel is a discreetly luxurious five-star property situated a cannonball’s shot from the Old Town. From the moment you are warmly welcomed on arrival with a glass of bubbly, you feel instantly at home.

Our delightful room was all elegant, clean lines and tastefully muted hues. The private balcony – an unrivalled place for a sun-downer – overlooks the luminous swimming pool that is surrounded by quasi-classical statues, elegant lanterns and pots from which tall, helter-skelter-shaped topiary emerges. The pool is the centrepiece of Rodos Park. After a morning dip, you can sit by it or in a private woody bower for a very agreeable lunch, which is served until 6pm. All the while, you are serenaded by the hum of the cicadas in the lush cypress trees.

You can also have breakfast next to the pool. This meal goes beyond the bounds of traditional hospitality, offering enough variety to feed several invading armies. Centre-stage is a framed honeycomb displayed in all its glory in the dining room, for guests to help themselves to.

Highlights from the dinner menu at La Brasserie include the scrumptious freshly baked pita bread with homemade dips and the sea bass fillet with fresh herbs and saffron sauce. The evening meal, which is available till 11pm, can also be enjoyed in the Galaxy Roof Lounge Bar. Dotted with capacious sofas and festooned with stylish drapes, this fourth-floor spot offers views across the cypresses and the Old Town to the sea.

Eating and drinking

Positioned next to the Palace of the Grand Master, Zebrano is home to a splendid courtyard underneath a mighty, 120-year-old weeping fig tree, where you can enjoy tasty Mediterranean dishes. Above you tower ancient battlements, so it feels like dining in a scene from “Game of Thrones” (without the wanton, bloodthirsty killing, obviously).

Off the main drag in the Old Town, you will find Sofocleous Square, which is overflowing with beguiling restaurants illuminated at night by fairy lights. A highly recommended eaterie here is Nireas, which is famous for its seafood. Its signature dish, the grilled sea bream, is worth enduring the Trials of Odysseus for. It is also well worth sampling the seafood at Meltemi, which occupies an enviable beachside position by the central port.

The verdict

Mandraki harbour is home to three ancient windmills (Image credit: Uchar / Getty)

Try swapping beaches for Byzantine splendour on this captivating island. After five days of exploring, I left with a deep appreciation for its historic delights. If you’re searching for a charismatic cultural destination, then all roads lead to Rhodes.