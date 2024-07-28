The beaches and mountains of Montenegro

This tiny nation is one of the world's fastest-growing tourist destinations

Perast on the Bay of Kotor
The "unbelievably pretty" town of Perast on the Bay of Kotor
(Image credit: Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images)
By
published
in the week recommends

Perched by the Adriatic between Croatia and Albania, Montenegro is roughly the same size as Northern Ireland, said Katie Gatens in The Sunday Times. But this tiny country – the smallest in the Balkans – is one of the world's fastest- growing tourist destinations, thanks in part to its beauty. 

Its most famous spot, the fjord-like Bay of Kotor, is reminiscent of Italy's great lakes, with its "crumbling" medieval towns and "towering" mountains, and while unregulated construction has blighted parts of the bay, there are still some quiet places on its shores and elsewhere on the country's rugged coast. Inland, where "spectacular" peaks rise to 2,523m, there's much less development, so it's well worth venturing away from the coast – as I did on a self-drive trip with Original Travel. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Travel Montenegro
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸