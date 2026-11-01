The quiet magic of Japan’s fourth island

‘Lush’ mountains, ‘dazzling’ cultural sites and a slow pace of life

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A wooden bridge - Engetsukyo in Ritsurin Garden in Takamatsu city, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan.
The ‘meticulously landscaped’ Ritsurin Garden in Takamatsu
(Image credit: MrNovel / Getty Images)

The smallest of Japan’s four major islands, Shikoku – located in the relatively warm south – is known for its “lush” mountains, dramatic gorges and slow pace of life.

For anyone looking to discover a quieter side of the country, it’s a wonderful option, says Laura Moser in Travel + Leisure, offering great food and some “dazzling” cultural sites too. You can reach it by rail from Tokyo and then crossing bridges between smaller islands in the Seto Inland Sea, the narrow arm of the Pacific that separates Shikoku from Japan’s main island, Honshu. On my trip, I took the sleeper from Tokyo Station to Takamatsu, Shikoku’s second city, on its northeast coast.

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