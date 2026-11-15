The Week Recommends

The wineries and ancient wonders of Ningxia

Impressive landscapes of a relatively unvisited region of northern China

By
Published
Xixia Tombs
The ruined mausoleums of the “otherworldly” Xixia Imperial Tombs
(Image credit: Waitforlight / Getty Images)

Few foreign tourists venture here but, with its great mountains, desert landscapes and impressive ancient sites, Ningxia in northern China is an “exciting” place to visit, said Harriet Compston in The Times.

Ningxia looks tiny on a map of the country but it is nearly as big as Scotland. It was a province until 1958, when it became an autonomous region for the Hui people – a largely Muslim ethnic minority who make up 55% of its population. From Beijing, it takes two hours to fly to the regional capital, Yinchuan, a city of almost three million people where skyscrapers “mingle with ancient pagodas” and “tree-lined boulevards” are interspersed by large parks, and “immaculate” museums. In parts of the region, vineyards and orchards fed by the “mighty” Yellow River “unfurl” in an “otherwise parched landscape”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing