Zimbabwe's walk on the wild side with Yellow Zebra Safaris

See spectacular wildlife on a luxury two-camp trip in magnificent national parks

Buffalo herd at sunset, Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Africa
'Water's edge view': a buffalo herd seen from a watering-hole hide at sunset in Hwange National Park
(Image credit: Alamy / Jorge Fernandez)
By
published

Spending an early morning walking through a Zimbabwean forest is a surreal experience. The sun overhead is pleasantly warming, not yet hazardously scorching; the expansive silence makes it feel as though you're on a solitary stroll. Ahead on the left, a sounder of warthogs observes us for a moment before scampering away; much closer on the right, an enormous bull elephant eyes us far more sternly. We're trespassing on his territory, and it's his steady stare that stops our rifle-toting guide in his tracks.

This uncanny blend of relaxation and adrenaline is key to a good safari. The idea is to immerse yourself utterly in the wilderness, and truly observe nature being nature.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Nick Hendry
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸