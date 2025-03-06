Bergerac: 'darker' reboot of the eighties crime drama
Irish actor Damien Molony takes over from John Nettles as the Jersey detective
"Ah, 'Bergerac'," said Ben Dowell in The Times: "that twangy guitar and accordion earworm theme tune; that lovely John Nettles burr; a world of sun, sea, shoulder pads and our man's burgundy-coloured, open-topped Triumph Roadster". The 1980s BBC series, set on Jersey, was "the kind of TV perfection that no self-respecting viewer would want to be tampered with". Yet now it has a reboot (streaming on the free-to-view platform U) and, remarkably, it is not bad at all.
Starring the Irish actor Damien Molony, this is not "Bergerac" as we know it, but it's not meant to be, and it works "on its own terms" as a "darker, slightly more pained, noirish drama". Whereas in the "zippy original" Bergerac solved a different crime in each episode, this one follows a single murder mystery across the series, said Michael Hogan in Radio Times. This "allows for greater depth and character exploration", but it also means the pace is "slower and almost glacially Scandi in style" – with lots of shots of "characters gazing broodingly out to sea".
The mystery at the heart of the series is serviceable, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph, but did the show have to be so miserable? Nettles was a "heartthrob" with a "twinkle in his eye"; Molony is "far less rugged", and his Bergerac is mired in grief, following the recent death of his wife. They have "taken the name, the location and the car, and attached them to another detective drama. And the theme tune? It has survived (but only just) in such a wishy-washy form that they shouldn't really have bothered."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Festival of Sport announces exciting media partnership with The Week Junior
Festival of Sport, the UK’s premier family-friendly sports festival, has officially teamed up with The Week Junior as its exclusive media partner.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Pamela Anderson is 'transfixing' in The Last Showgirl
The Week Recommends 'Quietly touching' film about a Las Vegas showgirl facing the end of her career
By The Week UK Published
-
Is it time to ban smacking in England?
Today's Big Question Experts are calling for 'Victorian-era punishment' to be scrapped, but the government isn't ready to act
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Pamela Anderson is 'transfixing' in The Last Showgirl
The Week Recommends 'Quietly touching' film about a Las Vegas showgirl facing the end of her career
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: New takes on French cuisine
Feature Featuring simple dishes, a Michelin star-winning chef, and a cheeky steakhouse
By The Week US Published
-
Film Reviews: My Dead Friend Zoe and Ex-Husbands
Feature A veteran is haunted by her past and a dad crashes his son's bachelor party
By The Week US Published
-
Music Reviews: Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, and Sam Fender
Feature “Phonetics On and On,” “Horror,” and “People Watching”
By The Week US Published
-
Theater Review: Liberation
Feature Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published