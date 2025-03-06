Bergerac: 'darker' reboot of the eighties crime drama

Irish actor Damien Molony takes over from John Nettles as the Jersey detective

Damien Molony, Bergerac.
Damien Molony as Bergerac: 'mired in grief'
(Image credit:  Colin Hutton / UKTV)
By
published

"Ah, 'Bergerac'," said Ben Dowell in The Times: "that twangy guitar and accordion earworm theme tune; that lovely John Nettles burr; a world of sun, sea, shoulder pads and our man's burgundy-coloured, open-topped Triumph Roadster". The 1980s BBC series, set on Jersey, was "the kind of TV perfection that no self-respecting viewer would want to be tampered with". Yet now it has a reboot (streaming on the free-to-view platform U) and, remarkably, it is not bad at all.

Starring the Irish actor Damien Molony, this is not "Bergerac" as we know it, but it's not meant to be, and it works "on its own terms" as a "darker, slightly more pained, noirish drama". Whereas in the "zippy original" Bergerac solved a different crime in each episode, this one follows a single murder mystery across the series, said Michael Hogan in Radio Times. This "allows for greater depth and character exploration", but it also means the pace is "slower and almost glacially Scandi in style" – with lots of shots of "characters gazing broodingly out to sea".

