Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law? review
Channel 4 documentary grapples with 'profound' questions about the 'climate apocalypse'
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
At the start of this "anguished think piece", the naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham offers his "desperate thoughts about the climate crisis", said Jack Seale in The Guardian. As he speaks, his words are accompanied by the "unforgettable sight" of his face being slowly smothered in "thick, black crude oil" – an appropriate opening to a film that grapples with "profound" questions about how we should be living our lives, now that "the climate apocalypse is here".
With "fires and floods around the world", Packham confesses that he has lost faith in the political system to prevent a catastrophe, and wonders if "radical" activism is now necessary and justified: his interviewees include Andreas Malm, the Swedish author of "How to Blow Up a Pipeline". After all, he reminds us, Nelson Mandela and Emmeline Pankhurst "did not confine themselves to merely asking for change nicely".
Is Packham "dangerous or naive", wondered Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph. Either way, the "Springwatch" presenter is certainly ignoring the BBC directive that its stars should be cautious about "expressing political opinions" (this show is on Channel 4). Clearly, Packham himself is torn, said Barbara Ellen in The Observer. I, however, remain convinced that he should not "turn to lawbreaking". Like David Attenborough, Packham is in a "uniquely persuasive" position as a mainstream broadcaster to advocate on behalf of the environment. "Surely, to risk losing that influence, that voice, would be hugely counterproductive?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
How do we calculate mass deaths?
The Explainer Recent revisions to 9/11 victims, Libyan flood casualties and Covid-19 death toll raise questions over estimates
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Antimatter isn't immune to gravity, landmark experiment confirms
Speed Read Antimatter is the mysterious evil twin of matter, but new research proves they do have something fundamental in common
By Peter Weber Published
-
The Swift-Kelce effect: a 'dream pairing' for the NFL
Why everyone's talking about Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game to see Travis Kelce added millions of TV viewers
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
When will your favorite show be back now that the writers strike is over?
The Explainer Here's when to expect new episodes of the late-night shows, 'SNL,' and more
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say
Feature The XPower just 'isn't as much fun' as a regular MG4
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in October, from 'Loki' to 'The Fall of the House of Usher'
The Explainer Celebrate spooky season with some eerie streaming shows
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
The best student laptops
The Week Recommends Stylish and versatile laptops to use for academic work or gaming
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Expiration dates can actually do more harm than good
The Explainer Confusion regarding food labeling is leading to unnecessary food waste
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
6 bucolic homes in New Hampshire
Feature Featuring an island house in Meredith and a private pond in Lee
By The Week Staff Published
-
Etaf Rum recommends 6 empowering reads centered around women
Feature The author suggests works by Zora Neale Hurston, Sylvia Plath and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recipe: beef and broccoli noodles by Pippa Middlehurst
The Week Recommends A simple adaptation of a classic Chinese dish
By The Week Staff Published