“Killing Eve” was probably “one of the last times TV was fun”, said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph, but now we have its loose prequel, “Honey”. The marvel is that the series finds its fun in the grey gloom of early-1980s East Germany. Here we meet Martha Schmidt (Ann Skelly), a keen young MI6 agent. Unfortunately for her, her male superiors believe a woman’s place in espionage is to be the “sexy maggot at the end of the string”, as her handler puts it, tasked with luring men and then taking pictures of them in their pants for kompromat.

But fans of “Killing Eve” will suspect that she has much more to offer than that. Schmidt is actually the deep-cover identity of Carolyn Martens, played by Fiona Shaw in the original series. “Honey” is her origin story, and “it’s a blast”.

At the start of the series, Schmidt is smuggled over the border by her handler Graham Anderson (Rory Kinnear) in a dog costume, said Ben Dowell in The Times. By the end of that episode, she is fleeing the Stasi in a wedding dress. The message is clear: there will be fun and “Killing Eve-style razzle-dazzle amid the gloom”. But while that show was “a sophisticated, ultraviolent feminist revenge fantasy”, “Honey” at times feels dramatically “clunky”.

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The show does get less original as it goes along, but “it is never less than very entertaining”, said Jack Seale in The Guardian. “Around every corner is a naughty visual gag, an eccentric supporting character” or a “fantastic item” of Eastern bloc knitwear. All in all, this is a beguiling slice of “Cold War cool”.