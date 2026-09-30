War: Sienna Miller and Dominic West lock horns in ‘tasty’ legal drama

HBO’s ‘glossy’ show about a high-profile divorce is ‘thoroughly entertaining’

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Sienna Miller and Dominic West in War
Sienna Miller and Dominic West are ‘perfectly cast’
(Image credit: Justin Downing / Sky / HBO / New Pictures)

Forget “muddy trenches”, said Belen Edwards on Mashable. In HBO’s new legal drama, “War”, battles are fought in “elegant wood-panelled rooms or glassy offices perched high above London’s streets”.

But the “polished” setting doesn’t mean the fighting is clean – far from it. The lawyers at the rival firms locking horns in this high-profile divorce case are “itching to get absolutely filthy”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.