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Rise of the Rockstar Chef is ‘delicious entertainment’

BBC docuseries sees Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay sit down together for the first time since ‘bitter bust-up’

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Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White
Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White reflect on their stellar culinary careers
(Image credit:  BBC / Studio Ramsay / Christopher Raphael)

“My heart sank” when I heard Gordon Ramsay’s production company has made a docuseries about the sweary chef’s rise to fame and notorious beef with Marco Pierre White, said Carol Midgley in The Times.

But now I’m “eating my words”. This isn’t just another “vanity epic” – the show “sizzles with gossip, snark, strutting macho energy and anecdotes that are the stuff of HR managers’ nightmares”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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