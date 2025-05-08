The Four Seasons: 'moving and funny' show stars Steve Carell and Tina Fey

Netflix series follows three affluent mid-50s couples on a mini-break

Steve Carell stands on the front lawn of a property in The Four Seasons TV show on Netflix
Steve Carell's character Nick drops a huge bombshell and becomes the instigator of the drama
(Image credit: Jon Pack / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy)
By
published

Since her first hit show, the TV satire "30 Rock", the writer-producer Tina Fey has become known for overseeing "absurd, efficiently structured, joke-dense comedies", said Alison Herman in Variety. Her latest show on Netflix – a remake of Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name – offers more of that, but with fewer laughs and added midlife wistfulness.

The series traces a year in the lives of three affluent couples in their 50s, who've been friends since college, and who now go on four mini-breaks together a year. On the first of these trips, Nick (Steve Carell) drops a bombshell, by revealing that he is planning to leave Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), his devoted wife of 25 years.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸