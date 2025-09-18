The Girlfriend: irresistibly twisty drama starring Robin Wright

‘Deliciously unhinged’ show pits a son’s mother against his ‘cagey’ new girlfriend

Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson and Olivia Cooke in The Girlfriend
Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson and Olivia Cooke star in bingeworthy show
(Image credit: Amazon Prime)
By
published

“The Girlfriend” – Amazon Prime’s latest “deliciously unhinged” drama – is about a mother whose relationship with her son is just a bit too close for comfort, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph. Laura (played by Robin Wright, who also directs) is an impossibly rich American art gallery owner who lives in a fabulous pad in London, complete with pool.

She dotes on her only son Daniel (Laurie Davidson), who has just qualified as a surgeon, and the two share a relationship that may well give viewers “the ick”. When Daniel brings home gorgeous new girlfriend Cherry Laine (Olivia Cooke), his mother’s “expression doesn’t change, but we can all see the horror in her eyes” – and she duly starts to compete with Cherry for Daniel’s attention.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸