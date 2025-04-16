The Last of Us, series two: 'post-apocalyptic television at its peak'

Second instalment of hit show is just as 'gutsy' and 'thoughtful' as the first

Pedro Pascal in season two of The Last of Us.
Pedro Pascal as hardened survivor Joel
(Image credit: HBO)
By
published

Showrunners Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann created something "thrilling" and "profound" with "The Last of Us", said John Nugent in Empire. Based on the 2013 post-apocalyptic video game of the same name, the hit HBO show was a "masterclass in adaptation". Now, the duo are "tempting fate" with a second instalment and, "against considerable odds", they've managed to pull it off.

The new season kicks off five years after hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) made their cross-country trek through a "devastated" America. Joel's plan was to deliver the "seemingly immune" Ellie to a rebel group who believed she could hold the key to a cure for the deadly fungus-based pandemic.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest