The One About Matthew Perry: a ‘thoughtful and genuinely intimate’ portrait

Three-part Netflix documentary about Friends star serves as ‘cautionary tale’ of fame and wealth

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Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing
Perry as Chandler Bing, his ‘alter ego’, in Friends
(Image credit: Reisig & Taylor / NBC / Getty)

Netflix’s three-part documentary about Matthew Perry is “at heart a simple, sad story”, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. But the series is “unexpectedly candid, thoughtful and genuinely intimate”, helping to give “nuance and depth” to the life of the late actor and star of “Friends”.

You might expect his fellow “Friends” actors to feature in the documentary, said Carol Midgley in The Times. Instead it includes interviews with his “closest lifelong friends” and his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who sketch a portrait of the “sensitive soul they loved and lost to a remorseless drug and alcohol addiction”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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