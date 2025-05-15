The Trial: 'sharp' legal drama with a 'clever' script

Channel 5's one-off show imagines a near future where parents face trial for their children's crimes

Ben Miles, Claire Skinnner and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Trial
Saoirse-Monica Jackson stars as 'no-nonsense' judicial inquisitor Sarah Willis
Whenever you hear a news report about "young people doing something bad", said Tilly Pearce in The i Paper, it's "almost instinctual" to ask yourself how their parents could have let it happen. This one-off drama from Channel 5 "takes this idea and runs with it", imagining a near-future in which parents can be tried alongside their children as "accessories to criminal acts".

Set in 2035, it introduces us to David (Ben Miles) and Dione Sinclair (Claire Skinner), "seemingly perfect" parents who are hauled in for questioning when their teenage daughter Teah (India Fowler) is arrested for a serious offence. The exact nature of her crime is not immediately revealed to them, allowing "no-nonsense" judicial inquisitor Sarah Willis (Saoirse-Monica Jackson from "Derry Girls") to conduct a cat-and-mouse interrogation that is intended to "catch the Sinclairs out".

