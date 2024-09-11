The Zelensky Story: as 'astonishing as it is inspirational'

BBC Two's three-part documentary features 'genuinely revealing' interviews with the Ukrainian president

President Zelenskyy in Kyiv on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of Ukraine
(Image credit: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine / Contributor)
By
published

If it hadn't actually happened, you'd never believe it was possible, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian, of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rise from popular comic film and TV actor to president of Ukraine. Favourite fact? One of his last acting jobs was voicing the part of Paddington in the Ukrainian versions of the films. 

What makes his story even more incredible, is that, for four years, Zelenskyy starred in a political satire, "Servant of the People", about an ordinary school teacher who suddenly becomes, wait for it, president of Ukraine

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin
