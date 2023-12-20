TV in 2024: most anticipated shows to watch

Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations.

Fool Me Once

Netflix is "starting the year off right" with a limited series that sounds "absolutely thrilling", said Leah Marilla Thomas in Cosmopolitan . When ex-soldier Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) sees her murdered husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past. "I already can't wait to find out what happened." Release date: 1 January 2024; netflix.com

Criminal Record

This London-based crime drama will see Peter Capaldi ("Doctor Who") and Cush Jumbo ("The Good Fight") play two detectives with "different definitions of justice and the truth", said Ariana Brockington on Today . Release date: 10 January 2024; apple.com

True Detective: Night Country

After three "(mostly) well-received" seasons of spooky investigative drama, said Alec Bojalad on Den of Geek , HBO's "True Detective" franchise is "going to try something a little new". Subtitled "True Detective: Night Country", Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will star as this season's "duo of mismatched detectives as they look into some icy murders in the perpetual darkness of rural Alaska". Release date: 14 January 2024; hbo.com

Griselda

Created by the makers of "Narcos" and "Painkiller", we just know "this is going to be good", said Furvah Shah in Cosmopolitan. Prepare to see Sofia Vergara "as you've never seen her before" in Netflix's six-part limited series which is inspired by the real life story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian "businesswoman turned drug lord" who became "The Godmother" of the criminal underworld of 1970s Miami. Release date: 25 January 2024; netflix.com

Masters of the Air

Apple TV+'s upcoming mini-series from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman is "one of 2024's most anticipated TV shows", said Ned Booth on The Playlist. "Masters of the Air" follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct "perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany". Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan lead an ensemble cast in an adaptation based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name. Release date: 26 January 2024; apple.com

Mr and Mrs Smith

Harking back to the "origin story of Brangenlina", said Jack Needham in Stuff, the forthcoming "Mr and Mrs Smith" TV series on Amazon Prime Video is based on the same storyline as Pitt and Jolie's 2005 "spy caper". Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will star. Release date: 2 February 2024; primevideo.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Based on the "hugely popular" animated series of the same name, said Lucy Ford in GQ , this Netflix live-action series "seeks to right the wrongs" of the "famously terrible" 2010 film "Avatar: The Last Airbender". It will star Daniel Dae Kim and "a whole host of newcomers". Release date: 22 February 2024; netflix.com

Nightsleeper

The BBC's upcoming suspense drama is billed as a "real-time thriller", said Laura Jane Turner on Digital Spy . Set on a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London it will star Joe Cole ("Gangs of London") and Alexandra Roach ("The Light in the Hall"). Release date: "early 2024"; bbc.co.uk

Bridgerton

"I'm truly shocked" that this show won't be out until next summer, said Leah Marilla Thomas in Cosmopolitan . It has been "sooooo long" since season two of "Bridgerton", and season three will be split into two parts. "Lady Whistledown would want me to exercise patience. So I will." Release date: 16 May (part one) and 13 June (part two); netflix.com

House of the Dragon

The "Game of Thrones" spin-off will return for season two, said Josh Rosenberg in Esquire , and the first teaser revealed "all-out dragon warfare in Westeros". Release date: summer 2024; hbo.com

The Bear

We're "hungry" for "The Bear" season three, said Kelly Woo on Tom's Guide , and FX has "received our order". That means we'll get "another helping" of Carmy, Syd, Richie, Sugar, Tina, Marcus and the rest of the gang again. Release date TBC; hulu.com (US) and disneyplus.com (UK)

You

You "just can't get rid" of Joe Goldberg, said Lucy Ford in GQ , "stalkers are like that, after all". Coming back with a fifth and final season, "You", the series about a "stalker slash hopeless romantic slash murderer slash book enthusiast", will land back where it all started in New York City. Release date: TBC; netflix.com

