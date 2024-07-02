TV to watch in July, from 'Lady in the Lake' to 'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer'

A docuseries for 'Mindhunter' fans, a Roland Emmerich epic and Natalie Portman's TV lead debut

Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima attend the photocall for Apple TV+'s show "Sunny" at on June 25, 2024
Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima star in Apple TV's "Sunny"
(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

While June marked the return of several hit TV series, July presents a more original slate. This month's releases are dark in nature, with a common theme of disappearances and grisly murders. They include a docuseries about a serial killer hunter, an imagining of the gladiator lifestyle and an exploration of debauchery during the bubonic plague.

'Sunny' (July 10)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Tv Netflix Natalie Portman
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸