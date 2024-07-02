TV to watch in July, from 'Lady in the Lake' to 'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer'

While June marked the return of several hit TV series, July presents a more original slate. This month's releases are dark in nature, with a common theme of disappearances and grisly murders. They include a docuseries about a serial killer hunter, an imagining of the gladiator lifestyle and an exploration of debauchery during the bubonic plague.

'Sunny' (July 10)

Based on the novel "The Dark Manual" by Colin O'Sullivan, "Sunny" is an expat story with a sci-fi twist. It stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American living abroad in Japan and mourning the apparent deaths of her husband and son in a plane crash. The titular Sunny is a robot gifted to Suzie by her late husband's electronic company, intended to help with domestic duties and keep her company. But as the two strike up a bond, they begin working together to uncover the mysteries of her loved ones' disappearances. "The series is juggling a lot of themes and tones, and surprisingly almost all of them work," said RogerEbert.com . (Apple TV+)

'Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer' (July 11)

If you are hopefully awaiting the return of David Fincher's "Mindhunter," new docuseries "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" may quench your true crime thirst. The series delves into the career of Ann Burgess, a researcher and clinical nurse specialist at the FBI who has studied the behavioral patterns of serial killers and interviewed men like Ted Bundy, Montie Rissell and Ed Kemper. An oft-unsung heroine, Burgess has been the "mastermind" behind many modern serial killer profiling innovations, noticing patterns and developing tools to help catch criminals. (Hulu)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Those About to Die' (July 18)

Director Roland Emmerich ("Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow") knows how to craft a violent and adrenaline-packed epic — and if you are one of those strange people who ponder the Roman Empire daily, this may just be the show for you. Based on a book of the same name, "Those About to Die" is about gladiators in ancient Rome fighting for their lives in the arena. It'll be difficult to rival Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" (2000), but a series will have more time to unpack the complex business of this entertaining and thankfully-defunct blood sport. Anthony Hopkins stars as Roman Emperor Vespasian, and several other real historical figures round out the story. (Peacock)

'Lady in the Lake' (July 19)

Natalie Portman is the latest film actress to join the ranks of prestige television in "Lady in the Lake," an adaptation of a mystery novel. Directed by Alma Har'el ("Honey Boy") and set in the 1960s, the series follows Portman's character Maddie, a housewife with dreams of becoming an investigative journalist. She finds a story worth pursuing with the death of Cleo (Moses Ingram), a "mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family," said the series' official description . "'Lady in the Lake' emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams." (Apple TV+)

'The Decameron' (July 25)