Triyoga, once London’s trendiest yoga studio, closed its doors without warning a few weeks ago, leaving an estimated 100 of its teachers “blindsided” and without pay, said The Guardian. The collapse of a studio once frequented by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow comes as Brits appear to be falling out of love with yoga.

From hippies to yummy mummies

Yoga originated in India thousands of years ago as a spiritual discipline that aims to unite the mind with the body by combining physical postures with breathing techniques. It was embraced by Western hippies in the 1960s and, by the Noughties, dedicated yoga studios were popping up all across the UK and US.

As yoga’s profile soared, so did that of athleisure brands like Lululemon and Sweaty Betty, which became “ubiquitous among a new wave of yummy mummies who could buy into the lifestyle as well as the practice”, said The Telegraph. A “secondary boom”, propelled by the popularity of hot yoga, kept business more than brisk well into the 2010s.

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Then the coronavirus pandemic radically shifted the landscape. “When Covid shut down public life, yoga, like everything else, moved online.” Yoga instructor Adriene Mishler’s “Yoga with Adriene” YouTube channel became a “cult hit”, doubling its following by November 2020 and changing people’s attitude to doing yoga in a class. City-centre yoga studios have since battled “relentless economic headwinds” amid a shift to remote working and a “growing exodus” to the suburbs and the countryside.

‘Inner peace’ lost to ‘outward perfection’

Wellness enthusiasts “lugging oversized water bottles” are still everywhere, said The Telegraph. But their “exercise of choice is changing”. Adult participation in yoga has dropped from 4.2% of adults in 2019 to 3.8% in 2025, according to Sport England – a loss of around 115,000 people. Conversely, demand is growing for “low-cost, out-of-town gyms”.

How we choose to exercise reflects “contemporary understanding of what it means to be well”, said The Atlantic. In the Noughties, yoga tied in with our quest for “stress reduction and mindfulness”, a contrast to the intense aerobics classes that defined the 1980s and 1990s. Today, though, we are living in a world of “fitness-maxxing”, where inner peace has lost out to a “social-media-driven obsession” with “outward perfection” forged through intensive, strength-based training, like Reformer Pilates and Hyrox.

And yoga’s sheer ubiquity may have “triggered its cultural decline”. Some practitioners believe its rapid expansion and commercialisation in the West has “trivialised” its spiritual roots and stripped away its authenticity. “In other words, yoga lost its cool.” But, like any wellness trend, this could all change. When people inevitably start seeking something “restorative” again, yoga may just be the answer – again.