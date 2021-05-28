A Quiet Place Part II could be the big return Hollywood has been waiting for

It took a few months of a pandemic for the billboards advertising A Quiet Place Part II to start to become kind of funny. "I live near a Quiet Place 2 billboard," writer Carey O'Donnell tweeted on July 18. That was it, that was the joke (it got 613 likes).

Now, after five different release dates (from its original, deeply unfortunate March 20, 2020 premiere date, back to Sept. 6, 2020, back to April 23, 2021, back to Sept. 17, 2021, then up to May 28, 2021), A Quiet Place Part II is actually coming out — which is as good a symbol as any that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in America. But how will this unintentional canary-in-the-coal-mine for the movie industry actually fare over Memorial Day weekend, after over a year of rescheduling?

I don’t know what Tenet is because I’ve only been marketed A Quiet Place 2 via billboard since February. pic.twitter.com/PX4eVMAN0d — Mark Dorenfast (@markdorenfast) August 21, 2020

Having exhausted its original marketing budget back in March 2020, Part II could have an uphill battle to convince people to go to the movies this weekend. After all, potential audiences have been hearing about this film supposedly being just around the corner for over a year, which isn't necessarily productive for drumming up enthusiasm. "The trick is keeping [a movie] in the back of people's minds instead of the forefront, which is not something movie marketers are used to doing," a studio marketing expert explained to Vanity Fair.

That said, A Quiet Place Part II does have all the makings of a post-pandemic hit. It's a made-for-theater movie; the use of silence in the franchise (where the monsters are attracted by sound) makes for a giddily nerve-wracking experience in a crowd. It's also being released exclusively in theaters, which isn't necessarily a given post-pandemic. Part II's main box office rival, Cruella, for example, is being simultaneously released on Disney+ (A Quiet Place Part II will go to Paramount+ after a narrowed theatrical exclusivity window of 45 days).