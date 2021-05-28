Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Opinion

A Quiet Place Part II could be the big return Hollywood has been waiting for

The long-awaited thriller is poised for post-COVID box office success

A Quiet Place II.

Illustrated | Paramount Pictures, iStock

Picture of Jeva Lange
byJeva Lange
May 28, 2021

It took a few months of a pandemic for the billboards advertising A Quiet Place Part II to start to become kind of funny. "I live near a Quiet Place 2 billboard," writer Carey O'Donnell tweeted on July 18. That was it, that was the joke (it got 613 likes). 

Now, after five different release dates (from its original, deeply unfortunate March 20, 2020 premiere date, back to Sept. 6, 2020, back to April 23, 2021, back to Sept. 17, 2021, then up to May 28, 2021), A Quiet Place Part II is actually coming out — which is as good a symbol as any that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in America. But how will this unintentional canary-in-the-coal-mine for the movie industry actually fare over Memorial Day weekend, after over a year of rescheduling?

Having exhausted its original marketing budget back in March 2020, Part II could have an uphill battle to convince people to go to the movies this weekend. After all, potential audiences have been hearing about this film supposedly being just around the corner for over a year, which isn't necessarily productive for drumming up enthusiasm. "The trick is keeping [a movie] in the back of people's minds instead of the forefront, which is not something movie marketers are used to doing," a studio marketing expert explained to Vanity Fair

That said, A Quiet Place Part II does have all the makings of a post-pandemic hit. It's a made-for-theater movie; the use of silence in the franchise (where the monsters are attracted by sound) makes for a giddily nerve-wracking experience in a crowd. It's also being released exclusively in theaters, which isn't necessarily a given post-pandemicPart II's main box office rival, Cruella, for example, is being simultaneously released on Disney+ (A Quiet Place Part II will go to Paramount+ after a narrowed theatrical exclusivity window of 45 days).

A Quiet Place Part II likewise has hype on its side. The film has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with The Guardian raving, "What a pleasure to see a big, brash picture like this on the big screen." Presales have reflected the excitement: Fandango reports the sequel is selling "twice as many advance tickets … compared to the same point in its 2020 sales cycle" and is "tracking ahead of the original film, which debuted to $50 million in 2018," according to Variety. The publication further estimates the film could potentially make $40 million to $50 million over Memorial Day weekend, which means it would beat Godzilla vs. Kong's $32 million as the biggest opening since last March.

Admittedly, the success of A Quiet Place Part II might not be as complicated a question as oversaturation vs. positive reviews. Simply, it still might be too early for audiences to want to head back to an enclosed space with a lot of other people. In the Heights, a more family-friendly release scheduled to come out in mid-June, could instead end up being the film that heralds the long-awaited "return of the movies" — not this horror sequel, where you can hear the mastication and breathing of strangers the whole time, setting off your COVID-19 paranoia anew.

Then again, those billboards have been up for a while. How can you resist finding out for yourself if it's all been worth the wait?

More From...

Picture of Jeva LangeJeva Lange
Read All
The daily gossip: May 28, 2021
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: May 28, 2021

The daily gossip: May 27, 2021
Kim Kardashian.
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: May 27, 2021

Ready for 6-month summers?
Seasons.
Talking Points

Ready for 6-month summers?

America's mass shooting routine
A person near the site of the San Jose shooting.
Talking Points

America's mass shooting routine

Recommended

The daily gossip: May 28, 2021
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: May 28, 2021

Amazon's new IP treasure trove
The MGM logo.
Opinion

Amazon's new IP treasure trove

The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies at 91
Eric Carle.
rest in peace

The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies at 91

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding
Ariana Grande.
honeymoon avenue

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Most Popular

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx
Richard Marx and Rand Paul
Last Night on Late Night

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism
Katie Hobbs.
arizona audit

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Pitt v. Jolie

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie