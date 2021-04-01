nature is healing
Godzilla and King Kong take on their greatest opponent yet: the pandemic

11:21 a.m.
Go go Godzilla.
WarnerMedia

Maybe we never really needed an auteur to "save the movies" by blowing up a 737, or that guy to re-release a 242-minute version of a superhero movie that everyone already saw and agreed was bad. Maybe all we've needed this whole time was a two-hour fight between a giant prehistoric ape and a nuclear weapons metaphor.

At least, that will be the test this weekend, after Godzilla vs. Kong hit U.S. theaters on Wednesday. The fourth installment in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong is projected to make $20 million in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, which, though "pretty lackluster" in regular times, could end up being "one of the biggest box office openings of the pandemic," CNN reports. The film already made $120 overseas last weekend, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially since the last installment in the series, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, made $394 million worldwide — when there wasn't a pandemic going on.

Godzilla vs. Kong's potential success is owed to a number of factors, certainly not the least of which is the fact that theaters are finally reopening in the country's biggest movie markets, New York City and Los Angeles. Widespread access to vaccines will also embolden audiences to watch the movie in a physical theater rather than on HBO Max, while the film's premise — literally just a really big, city-smooshing fight between Godzilla and King Kong — will draw people who are looking to have their skulls rattled by "seat transducers" and roaring IMAX sound. Even the movie's title promotes the kind of alliances between strangers in a theater that you can only get from being extremely invested in one fictional monster pummeling another.

Though Indiewire cautions that any comparison between movies released during the pandemic isn't "fair" due to shifting regulations and the fluctuating number of open screens, Godzilla vs. Kong's "incredibly entertaining fight sequences" (those being the words of The Week's critic) are a testament to why we went to the movies before the pandemic, and why we'll go again: It's big. It's beautiful. It's loud. It makes you crave popcorn.

And go Team Godzilla. Jeva Lange

Play ball?
MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

12:42 p.m.

The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start.

The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed.

The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." Brendan Morrow

infrastructure week
Amtrak map shows potential new routes after Biden unveils infrastructure plan

11:08 a.m.

As President Biden unveils a major new infrastructure plan, Amtrak is offering a look at the service expansion it could fund.

Biden on Wednesday announced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to rebuild America's infrastructure and would include $80 billion for Amtrak. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn hailed the plan as "what this nation has been waiting for," adding the company seeks to "rebuild and improve" its network and "expand our service to more of America."

To offer a sense of what this might look like, Amtrak released a map showing what it could be able to accomplish with the $80 billion in funding in the plan, Business Insider reports. It's looking to potentially add over 30 new routes, and the map shows potential enhanced services, as well. Amtrak said it hopes to "expand or improve rail service for 20 million more riders" and extend rail service "to up to 160 new communities across the nation." Check out the map below. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Jobless claims rise again after declining to lowest level during the pandemic

9:29 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has ticked back up after previously declining to the lowest level since the pandemic began.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 719,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week, up 61,000 claims from the revised level of the previous week. This number came in above expectations, as economists were predicting there would be around 675,000 new claims, CNBC reports.

A total of 684,000 new jobless claims had been reported last week, which was the lowest level of weekly claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began, although this number was revised down on Thursday to 658,000. By rising back up to 719,000 claims, Thursday's total is once again higher than the pre-pandemic record for most weekly claims, 695,000.

But the Labor Department also said Thursday the four-week moving average of jobless claims declined to 719,000, the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Capital Economics economist Michael Pearce told The Wall Street Journal the "recovery is beginning to accelerate, particularly in the labor market," and Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said that "taking the two weeks together it's clear that the trend in claims is falling," per CNBC. Still, Bloomberg wrote that Thursday's unexpected rise "underscores the choppy nature of the labor market recovery." Brendan Morrow

bad money
Obama's 1st transportation secretary admits to hiding payment from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire

8:53 a.m.
Ray LaHood
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Ray LaHood, when he was U.S. transportation secretary, accepted a $50,000 check that he "understood at the time" came from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, purposefully failed to disclose the "loan" as required on two government ethics forms, then "made misleading statements to FBI agents investigating Chagoury about the check and its source."

LaHood, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet from 2009 to 2013. He initially denied receiving the loan in a 2017 interview with the FBI, Politico reports, but he acknowledged the payment when agents showed him a copy of the check. Under a December 2019 non-prosecution agreement, the Justice Department disclosed Wednesday, LaHood agreed to pay back the $50,000 he got in June 2012, pay a $40,000 fine, and cooperate with the government's investigation of Chagoury.

The Justice Department also said Thursday that Chagoury had agreed to pay $1.8 million to avoid prosecution over $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions he funneled to U.S. politicians through an associate in Virginia, Toufic Baaklini. Chagoury gained notoriety for donating to the Clinton Foundation, but all the payments though Baaklini appear to have gone to Republicans, including $100,000 to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Politico reports.

Baaklini also wrote the personal check to LaHood, but that was a "separate and unrelated matter" from the campaign finance violations, the Justice Department said. In 2015, Baaklini did chip in $2,700 to the campaign of LaHood's son Darin, who now holds his father's old seat in Congress, Axios notes. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is still highly effective after 6 months

8:08 a.m.
Pfizer vaccine
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is highly effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least six months after a second dose, a new analysis has shown.

The companies on Thursday announced that in an analysis of its phase 3 study that included 927 symptomatic COVID-19 cases, the vaccine was 91.3 percent effective "measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose." It was also 100 percent effective against severe disease as defined by the CDC, as well as 95.3 percent effective against severe disease as defined by the FDA, the companies said. There were no serious safety concerns.

Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine was 100 percent effective against COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where a concerning variant has been spreading.

The analysis comes after a CDC study earlier this week showed the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be highly effective at preventing infections in real-world conditions, as well as after Pfizer said Wednesday a trial showed its vaccine to be 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15.

"It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far, especially in a longer-term follow-up," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. "These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population." Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
Matt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

7:22 a.m.
Matt Gaetz
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"A person in serious legal jeopardy tends to, per their lawyer's advice, shut up," Kyle Cheney and Matt Dixon report at Politico. "Matt Gaetz is handling his current problems a little differently." After The New York Times reported Tuesday night that the Florida Republican is under investigation for potential sex trafficking of a minor, Gaetz, "to the bewilderment of legal experts, made himself unavoidable for comment as the threat to his political career began to metastasize," Politico reports.

Gaetz jumped on Twitter and spoke with Fox News and other media organizations, alleging a plot by a former Justice Department official to extort $25 million from him family "in exchange for making horrible sex-trafficking allegations against me go away." He named the former DOJ official as David McGee, who denied extorting Gaetz, and he dated the alleged scheme to March 16, months after the Justice Department reportedly started investigating him.

Not much has been publicly reported about the DOJ's Gaetz investigation, except that it started late last summer and is tied to the public case against Joel Greenberg, a county tax official charged with sex trafficking a minor and other crimes. "The exact nature of the connection is unclear, but investigators are exploring whether they might have had overlapping and illegal sexual contacts," The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Gaetz provided some more detail when he gave screenshots of the alleged extortion plot to The Washington Examiner, which published them.

One document, purported to be from former Air Force intelligence officer Bob Kent, claims the FBI became aware of "compromising pictures, depicting Congressman Gaetz and an election official involved in a 'sexual orgy with underage prostitutes'"; that "at least one underage female" told a grand jury "Gaetz has paid her to engage in sexual activities"; and that individuals "facing serious criminal allegations themselves have testified at the grand jury and have agreed to testify against Congressman Gaetz at any future criminal proceedings."

There is no public evidence any of those details are true. But "legal experts said Gaetz's strategy was befuddling in part because he has now publicly admitted to a central element of the case against him — that he paid for women to cross state lines — even if he says it was in pursuit of legitimate romantic interests," Politico says, and because "in his rush to deflect from the news, Gaetz may have damaged any ongoing extortion investigation by exposing it." Peter Weber

Ask Tell Whatever
Pentagon reverses Trump's de facto transgender troop ban

4:36 a.m.

The Defense Department on Wednesday scrapped policies enacted under former President Donald Trump that made it very hard for transgender people to enlist in the military, serve, or access medical care related to their gender identity. The new policy, which takes effect April 30, largely reinstates transgender policies put in place in 2016 by former President Barack Obama. President Biden signed an executive order in January protecting transgender troops at risk of being expelled from the military under the Trump-era policies.

There are about 15,000 transgender serivce members in the U.S. military, advocates say, and some 2,200 of them have been diagnosed and are seeking care for gender dysphoria, or distress over your gender not matching your birth sex.

"The Trump-era regulations amounted effectively to a ban on transgender troops, according to advocates and activists, who have argued that deepening the enlistment pool to transgender people will help solve the military's perennial challenges to attract enough recruits," The Washington Post reports. Some transgender officers said transgender people are already starting to enlist again.

"We should avail ourselves of the best possible talent in our population, regardless of gender identity," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in January, referencing Biden's executive order. "This is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing to do." Peter Weber

