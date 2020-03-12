See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
A Quiet Place Part II becomes latest movie to be delayed over the coronavirus

11:40 a.m.
John Kraskinski Emily Blunt.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Another movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — and this one was just a week away from hitting theaters.

John Krasinski announced Thursday his new movie A Quiet Place Part II is being delayed, citing the "ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us." Krasinski did not say when the movie, which was scheduled to hit theaters in North America on March 20, will come out, but he said it will have to wait until "we can all see it together."

Paramount Pictures in a statement subsequently confirmed the studio "will be moving the worldwide release" of the movie and that "we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

This news comes after the new James Bond film No Time to Die had its April release moved to November, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway moved from its domestic release in April to August. But those films were set for next month, whereas A Quiet Place 2 was just days away from being released in theaters. And The Hollywood Reporter's Tatiana Siegel noted Thursday that with A Quiet Place, "unlike No Time to Die, the entire marketing spend was made. This is worst case scenario for studio." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus concerns
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-19

12:54 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-quarantining over coronavirus concerns, CBC News reported Thursday. Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, exhibited flu-like symptoms after returning from the U.K., and is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Though the prime minister "is exhibiting no symptoms himself" and was told by a doctor he can continue regular activity while self-monitoring, Trudeau has chosen to work from home until they receive his wife's test results.

As of Wednesday, Canada had 103 confirmed cases of the virus. Read more at CBC News. The Week Staff

testing? testing?
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week

12:52 p.m.
Senegal.
SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images

If you're going to catch coronavirus — as experts believe most of us are — you might as well catch it in Senegal. While delays and limited test kits have left sick Americans in the dark about their COVID-19 status, sometimes for a week or more, the West African nation is testing people and getting results back within as little as four hours, The Washington Post's Danielle Paquette reports.

Part of that is thanks to the fact that many African countries preemptively prepared for the outbreak by setting up testing capabilities as long ago as early February, Quartz reports (as of Wednesday, Senegal only has 13 confirmed cases). But Senegalese scientists are also on the forefront of testing. In partnership with the UK-based Melodic, scientists at Dakar's Pasteur Institute are helping to develop a handheld coronavirus test kit that could diagnose COVID-19 within 10 minutes. The kit, which is being authenticated by five other international research organizations and would be manufactured in Senegal, could greatly help manage the outbreak, CNN reports.

Other nations have also outpaced the U.S. in terms of testing. South Korea is testing as many as 15,000 people every day, while as of March 9 just 4,384 Americans had been tested. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

12:34 p.m.

A Brazilian official who recently met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago has reportedly tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, has tested positive for the virus, The Washington Post and CNN report. This comes after Wajngarten met with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday, with the three taking a photo together. Wajngarten is reportedly waiting for the results of a second test.

Bolsonaro himself is also being tested for the coronavirus, a Brazilian newspaper is reporting, per Reuters, although Reuters hasn't confirmed this report. Asked Thursday about the Bolsonaro aide reportedly testing positive for the virus, Trump said he is "not concerned." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus fallout
Donovan Mitchell is the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus

12:12 p.m.
Donovan Mitchell.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after teammate Rudy Gobert's positive test for the coronavirus led to the suspension of the NBA's season, ESPN reports.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the teammates' lockers are next to each other at Utah's Vivint Smart Home Arena — and Gobert reportedly adopted a joking attitude about the possibility of infection, touching teammates' belongings and reporters' microphones.

Following Gobert's positive result before Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, tests for COVID-19 were administered to "all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party," but Mitchell had the only other positive result, the Tribune reports. In a news release, the team said it is "working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor [the players'] health and determine the best path moving forward." Meanwhile, the league has told members of any team that has played Utah in the past 10 days — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors — to self-quarantine. Jacob Lambert

the weinstein saga
Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered 'mild heart attack' after sentencing

11:44 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for rape and sexual assault, he was hospitalized overnight. On Thursday, Fox News reported his medical treatment included an "emergency angioplasty" for a "mild heart attack" that came on following the news of his sentencing.

His spokesperson did not confirm the heart attack, reports The Daily Beast but said he is "being watched carefully" at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Weinstein was also sent to the hospital for chest pains following his conviction last month, and remained hospitalized for 10 days after undergoing a heart procedure. The disgraced producer is set to begin his sentence at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York, though he reportedly may stay in the infirmary. It's unclear how long Weinstein will remain at Bellevue before being transferred to Rikers. The Week Staff

Sorry we're closed
The entire country of Norway is 'shutting down'

11:38 a.m.
Norway Parliment.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

If you think things have gotten bad in the United States — where St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled, and the NBA is suspended for the rest of the season — just wait until you hear about Norway. Starting Thursday, the small Nordic country announced "measures that will be the most extensive Norway's population has experienced in peacetime," and which involve practically shutting down the entire country in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Norwegian Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie told the national broadcaster, NRK.

In addition to kindergartens, child care facilities, schools, and universities closing nationwide, and a ban on both professional and amateur sports — measures that have been taken only regionally so far in the U.S. — the entire country of Norway is also requiring all hairdressers, massage clinics, gyms, and tattoo parlors to close, Life in Norway and Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen report based off the announcement on NRK. Cultural events are also banned, with museums, pools, and libraries additionally closing. While grocery stores will remain open, restaurants, bars, pubs, and nightclubs are required to close if they can't guarantee a three-foot distance between patrons. Buffets, naturally, are banned.

Additionally, everyone entering Norway from anywhere other than another Nordic country will be required to be home-quarantined, regardless of symptoms — one of the most drastic measures taken in Europe so far. Healthcare professionals are no longer allowed to travel abroad, and the country is encouraging its citizens traveling abroad to return home at once.

Oslo-based Twitter user Cathrine Wilhelmsen emphasized that "Norway is shutting down … this is serious." The country faces one of the worst outbreaks in Europe, with some 632 positive cases as of Thursday morning. "It is extremely important that people follow this advice," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. "To be able to curb this, we need everyone to come together." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus

11:11 a.m.

Tom Hanks' son has provided an update after the actor announced he tested positive for coronavirus, saying it's nothing to be "too worried about."

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on Wednesday said they had tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus while he was in Australia shooting a movie, saying they "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

On Instagram, Hanks' son Chet said his parents are doing "fine" and "not even that sick."

"They're not worried about it," he said. "They're not tripping. But they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. ... I think it's all going to be alright."

Hanks' son Colin also wrote after the news broke that he is "confident that they will make a full recovery." Brendan Morrow


