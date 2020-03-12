A Quiet Place Part II becomes latest movie to be delayed over the coronavirus

Another movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — and this one was just a week away from hitting theaters.

John Krasinski announced Thursday his new movie A Quiet Place Part II is being delayed, citing the "ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us." Krasinski did not say when the movie, which was scheduled to hit theaters in North America on March 20, will come out, but he said it will have to wait until "we can all see it together."

Paramount Pictures in a statement subsequently confirmed the studio "will be moving the worldwide release" of the movie and that "we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

This news comes after the new James Bond film No Time to Die had its April release moved to November, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway moved from its domestic release in April to August. But those films were set for next month, whereas A Quiet Place 2 was just days away from being released in theaters. And The Hollywood Reporter's Tatiana Siegel noted Thursday that with A Quiet Place, "unlike No Time to Die, the entire marketing spend was made. This is worst case scenario for studio." Brendan Morrow