A Quiet Place Part II becomes latest movie to be delayed over the coronavirus

A Quiet Place Part II becomes latest movie to be delayed over the coronavirus11:40 a.m.
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-1912:54 p.m.
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week12:52 p.m.
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago12:34 p.m.
Donovan Mitchell is the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus12:12 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered 'mild heart attack' after sentencing11:44 a.m.
The entire country of Norway is 'shutting down'11:38 a.m.
Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus11:11 a.m.
