The week's best photojournalism

A raccoon named Fritzi plays at the home of a veterinarian in Berlin.
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A cat stands on a soldier's shoulder in Popasna, Ukraine.
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
An instructor shows a group of women how to use weapons in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Hindu devotees wait to fill pots with water from a river in Kathmandu, Nepal.
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images
A man uses his phone while walking past lantern decorations in Jakarta.
REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Cyclists race near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images
An Olympic snowboarder lands on the slopestyle course in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
A snow-covered motel in Ocean City, Maryland.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A snowy day in Chicago.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
A guard patrols the border with Russia near Hoptivka, Ukraine.
An ancient carved tomb near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.
A demonstrator blocks an access route to Iquique, Chile.
DIEGO REYES/AFP via Getty Images