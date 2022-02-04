Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

A snow-covered motel, a hygienic raccoon, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
February 4, 2022
A raccoon.

A raccoon named Fritzi plays at the home of a veterinarian in Berlin.

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A cat on a soldier.

A cat stands on a soldier's shoulder in Popasna, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Weapons training.

An instructor shows a group of women how to use weapons in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Devotees.

Hindu devotees wait to fill pots with water from a river in Kathmandu, Nepal.

PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

Lanterns.

A man uses his phone while walking past lantern decorations in Jakarta.

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Cyclists.

Cyclists race near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

An Olympic snowboarder.

An Olympic snowboarder lands on the slopestyle course in Zhangjiakou, China.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A snowy motel.

A snow-covered motel in Ocean City, Maryland.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Snowy Chicago.

A snowy day in Chicago.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A border guard.

A guard patrols the border with Russia near Hoptivka, Ukraine.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

An ancient carved tomb.

An ancient carved tomb near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator.

A demonstrator blocks an access route to Iquique, Chile.

DIEGO REYES/AFP via Getty Images

