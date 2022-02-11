The week's best photojournalism

Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto competes in Beijing.
A women's skeleton competitor trains in Beijing.
Snowboarders train in Zhangjiakou, China.
A freestyle skier competes in Beijing.
Skateboarders ride past a man on the sidewalk in Los Angeles.
A cow sits on an empty beach near Barbate, Spain.
The inside of a home following a mudslide in Quito, Ecuador.
Men skating on a frozen lake in Stockholm.
The Czech Republic women's hockey team huddles before a game in Beijing.
A soldier stands at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow.
A carnival figure at a warehouse in Nice, France.
Pope Francis looks at a figurine of himself during a general audience at the Vatican.
