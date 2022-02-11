Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The week's best photojournalism

Pope Francis and Pope Francis, Olympic feats, and more

Picture of Jacob Lambert
by Jacob Lambert
February 11, 2022
A figure skater.

Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto competes in Beijing.

WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Skeleton.

A women's skeleton competitor trains in Beijing.

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Snowboarders.

Snowboarders train in Zhangjiakou, China.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

A freestyle skier.

A freestyle skier competes in Beijing.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Skateboarders.

Skateboarders ride past a man on the sidewalk in Los Angeles.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cow.

A cow sits on an empty beach near Barbate, Spain.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Mud in a home.

The inside of a home following a mudslide in Quito, Ecuador.

AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

A frozen lake.

Men skating on a frozen lake in Stockholm.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

A hockey team.

The Czech Republic women's hockey team huddles before a game in Beijing.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

A soldier.

A soldier stands at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A carnival figure.

A carnival figure at a warehouse in Nice, France.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Pope Francis.

Pope Francis looks at a figurine of himself during a general audience at the Vatican.

REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

