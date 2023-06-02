Kim Cattrall's shock 'Sex and the City' return

And just like that, Samantha is back. Actress Kim Cattrall will make a shock return to the "Sex and the City" universe with a cameo as Samantha Jones in the sequel series "And Just Like That…" despite her absence from the reboot's first season. Cattrall's homecoming seemed unlikely due to some off-screen drama, specifically a rift between her and her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

I couldn't help but wonder ...

When the original "Sex and the City" ended in 2004, Cattrall eventually revealed a pay dispute was partially to blame. "I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of 'Sex and the City,'" she said on "Friday Night with Jonathan Ross," adding, "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on." Parker, who also produced the show, was reportedly paid more than Cattrall and the other actors, and "Cattrall's attempts to negotiate her own raise" didn't "endear her to the other three," The Telegraph claimed. Initially, Cattrall also declined to return for a "Sex and the City" movie, and reports said she was seeking script approval and took issue with being paid less than Parker. But she later said she simply "felt it was time to be with my real family," as she was going through a divorce and her father was diagnosed with dementia.

Eventually, Cattrall was "won over with a sweetened offer that included a series deal with HBO," according to Reuters, and the movie went back into development. She also returned in the follow-up film, 2010's "Sex and The City 2." But by 2017, the Daily Mail claimed a third movie had been shelved due to "demands" from Cattrall, who allegedly insisted the studio "produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project." Cattrall dismissed this claim, tweeting that the "only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016." Cattrall later explained that she was unhappy with the movie's script, which reportedly involved Samantha receiving unsolicited explicit photos from Miranda's teenage son. "I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film," she told Variety. "That didn't happen." In 2017, Parker told Extra that she was "disappointed" the "beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script" wouldn't be made.