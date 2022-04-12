The magnificent dance of Margo Jefferson's Constructing a Nervous System

Don't let the title of Margo Jefferson's new book, Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir, fool you. By "nervous system," the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic has in mind not just the brute facts of embodied existence — the medulla oblongata and spinal cord — but something more metaphysical. "My nervous system is my structure of recombinant thoughts, memories, feelings, sensations, and words," she writes in the memoir, a follow-up to Negroland, her 2016 memoir about growing up as part of the Black bourgeoisie in Chicago, and making a path for herself as a writer. Skip advert The memoir's subtitle also carries an invisible asterisk; as much as it is a memoir, Constructing a Nervous System is equally a "them-oir," to borrow a coinage from the literary critic Alexandra Jacobs. It is as intimately preoccupied with others as it is with the self. There are childhood reminiscences of classmates being casually racist as well as nuanced considerations of works by Harriet Beecher Stowe and Kara Walker. Cultural criticism and autobiography, then, are the two strands of Jefferson's literary double helix. She has a style supple enough to accommodate both modes. The hallmarks of a typical Jefferson construction are abundantly on display here and will be familiar to readers of Negroland and her 2006 cultural analysis On Michael Jackson: lattice-like associations well ventilated with levity. Whether she is staging an encounter between George Eliot and W. E. B. Du Bois (a fantasia that has all the makings of a stage play) or writing about the sweat-drenched performances of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong (feats of "artistic diaphoresis"), Jefferson never sounds like anyone but her dialectical, ensorcelling self.

Every sentence of Constructing a Nervous System gives the reader a sense of a roving, highly individuated consciousness in conversation with itself. Here is Jefferson, warming up to embark on this new project: "You write criticism. You write memoir. What will be your tactics, strategies, instruments for constructing this nervous system?" Then comes the double-barreled reply: "For most of my adult life I'd felt that to become a person of complex and stirring character, a person (as I put it) of 'inner consequence,' I must break myself into pieces — hammer, saw, chisel away at the unworthy parts — then rebuild." Skip advert Hammering, sawing, and chiseling away: All are acts of deconstruction and, one might say, of criticism. Not incidentally, the book also serves as an excellent guide for how to write sublime criticism: a critic's ars poetica that is in lively dialogue with other books in the micro-genre like film critic A. O. Scott's Better Living Through Criticism and dance critic Sarah Kaufman's The Art of Grace: On Moving Well Through Life. Jefferson even offers a cheeky modification of Janet Malcolm's delicious provocation of journalists: "Every critic who is not too stupid or full of herself to notice what is going on knows that what she does incites arrogance and hubris. She is a kind of omniscient narrator, preying on readers' vanity, insecurity, and ambition, flattering their taste, sanctioning their beliefs, gaining their trust and betraying them without remorse." As it is, Jefferson doesn't live down to this idea of a cartoon critic. She suffers no fools, flatters no one's tastes, and delivers gusts of uncompromising prose. Her remit is extremely broad — anything is fair game for her critic's quill. The compliments that she gets at a gym about her toned physique are not airily brushed aside; they must be turned over and examined for ulterior meanings, if not motives, the hermeneutics of suspicion getting a workout. She also writes brilliantly, evocatively of Black male performers like Billy Eckstine, Johnny Hartman, and Bobby Short, who have all served at one point as her "alter egos": "They built kingdoms of tonal and linguistic artifice: words stretched out, sunning themselves in the musical line; consonants slyly dropped then restored without a backward glance; timbres plush and plangent." Almost every page has a line like this that makes you pause, that sews you up in surprise. Skip advert There are also more sobering sections on the long reach of anti-Black racism, and how Black Americans "have had to embody grand themes and ideas to gain white society's attention and support." Such a statement seems unimpeachable on its face, yet Jefferson goes about slowly deflating it, deconstructing it. She clarifies that by "Black Americans" she means Black male Americans. Black women have all too often been sidelined by mainstream art and entertainment, cast as "reinforcements, distractions, affect, and justifications." Part of the task of Constructing a Nervous System is to bring Black women in from the cultural shallows, to retroactively restore to them "imaginative compensations." Yet even this leaves something to be desired: Jefferson challenges herself, thrillingly, ambidextrously, to tell "another story, one told by an unsheltered 'I.' No plural here, no 'we' for camouflage."