The daily gossip: March 10, 2020

Bachelor Nation gets to the bottom of what was written on Madison's hand last night

The best sleuths in the country don't work for the FBI; they're with Bachelor Nation. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted something written on Madison's hand during the first half of The Bachelor's two-part finale on Monday. Closer examination revealed that the 23-year-old had written "Proverbs," followed by an indistinguishable number, potentially 31:8, which she cites in her Instagram bio: "Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute." Madison, who is saving herself for marriage and butted heads with the Bachelor, Peter Weber, over his decision to be "intimate" with other contestants, had written the verse on her hand before a difficult conversation about their compatibility. And — spoiler! — we all know how that went. [People, Cosmopolitan ]