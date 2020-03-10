The daily gossip: March 10, 2020
1.
Coachella might be moved to the fall and people are freaking out
Put your culturally insensitive outfit in storage, because it sounds like Coachella is headed toward a six-month delay. Organizers of the annual music festival, which is currently set to begin on April 10, are in talks to postpone it to October due to coronavirus concerns. One source told Rolling Stone that Austin's South by Southwest being called off "really changed everyone's tune." Tesla founder Elon Musk offered his unsolicited opinion that "Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking," while YouTuber James Charles looked on the bright side: "Ok wait, Coachella in October could really be a vibe tho … Enjoying good music in the fall breeze? I'm in." [Rolling Stone]
2.
Billie Eilish 'shed the layers' for a powerful message about body shaming
Billie Eilish launched her world tour on Monday night in Miami with a powerful video interlude about body shaming. In the footage, 18-year-old Eilish stripped down to just her bra. "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut," Eilish said in the voice over. "Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it." Eilish's oversized clothes have become her signature look: the singer told Calvin Klein last year they make it so "nobody can have an opinion" about her body. She later mused to Elle, "What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?" [BuzzFeed News, Elle]
3.
Bachelor Nation gets to the bottom of what was written on Madison's hand last night
The best sleuths in the country don't work for the FBI; they're with Bachelor Nation. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted something written on Madison's hand during the first half of The Bachelor's two-part finale on Monday. Closer examination revealed that the 23-year-old had written "Proverbs," followed by an indistinguishable number, potentially 31:8, which she cites in her Instagram bio: "Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute." Madison, who is saving herself for marriage and butted heads with the Bachelor, Peter Weber, over his decision to be "intimate" with other contestants, had written the verse on her hand before a difficult conversation about their compatibility. And — spoiler! — we all know how that went. [People, Cosmopolitan ]
4.
Brad Pitt's next project is on HGTV
Brad Pitt + Property Brothers = the most ambitious crossover event in history? HGTV has secured the Oscar winner — who, by the way, is not dating Alia Shawkat! — for an appearance on its forthcoming series, Celebrity IOU. On the show, the Property Brothers hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott, will help celebrities "work on special renovations" for friends, family, and mentors. No word yet on who Pitt will be surprising (in the trailer, he can be seen giving a hug to a woman), but in addition to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, Celebrity IOU will feature Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé. It premieres April 13. [E! News, The Hollywood Reporter]
5.
Robert Irwin is learning to drive in his father's 'old ute'
Crikey, kids grow up so fast! On Tuesday, Robert Irwin, 16, posted about learning to drive "in the best car" — his late father, Steve Irwin's, white utility vehicle. Irwin posed beside his "Dad's old ute" and posted an additional picture of himself concentrating behind the wheel while wearing his khaki Australia Zoo uniform. Robert was just 2 when his father passed away in 2006, but fans couldn't help but notice how much the younger Irwin looks like the Crocodile Hunter. "When people say that you remind us of your dad, that's the biggest compliment I could ever receive, definitely," Robert told ET. [ET, Instagram]