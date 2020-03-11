The daily gossip: March 11, 2020

Jessica Simpson sang her baby 'The Star-Spangled Banner' because 'everyone dies' in lullabies

Jessica Simpson found lullabies too morbid, so she sang her oldest child "The Star-Spangled Banner" to make her go to sleep instead, the 39-year-old mother-of-three said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, now 7, was a baby, Simpson said she was taken aback by the lyrics of "Rock-a-Bye Baby" in particular. "I was like, 'This is not gonna make her stop crying' ... Cause it's like, 'When the bow breaks, the cradle will fall, and down will come baby, cradle and all?'" Simpson said. Clarkson sympathized: "Everyone dies, yeah!" Simpson substituted by singing "about America" with the national anthem — but maybe don't tell her those lyrics are about the bloody Battle of Baltimore. [People, The Kelly Clarkson Show]