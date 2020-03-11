The daily gossip: March 11, 2020
1.
Peter Weber's mom leaves Bachelor Nation aghast
Bachelor Nation was stunned by the dramatic Bachelor finale on Tuesday night, but even more than that, they were furious about the way Peter Weber's mother, Barbara, treated Madison. Peter initially got engaged to mom-approved Hannah Ann, only to break things off and end up back with Madison. On After the Final Rose, Barb slammed Madison, saying things would never work out between the couple. Some bilingual viewers even thought they heard her whisper in Spanish to Peter's dad, "say something bad too, help me," when he was asked for his thoughts about his potential daughter-in-law. "Oh hell, Barb," former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher tweeted, appalled. "What is even happening right now." [Entertainment Tonight, Showbiz Cheat Sheet]
2.
Gronkowski is going to start professionally tackling people again
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has found a creative new way to keep tackling people in his retirement. The Wrap reports that Gronk signed with WWE, and will debut in the March 20 episode of Smackdown, followed by an appearance at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spoken about his dream of wrestling, telling CBS Sports last summer "I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match." He has no shortage of people lining up to be his archenemy: TMZ reports that "everyone from Becky Lynch to Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley have talked smack about the 30-year-old." [The Wrap, TMZ]
3.
Jessica Simpson sang her baby 'The Star-Spangled Banner' because 'everyone dies' in lullabies
Jessica Simpson found lullabies too morbid, so she sang her oldest child "The Star-Spangled Banner" to make her go to sleep instead, the 39-year-old mother-of-three said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, now 7, was a baby, Simpson said she was taken aback by the lyrics of "Rock-a-Bye Baby" in particular. "I was like, 'This is not gonna make her stop crying' ... Cause it's like, 'When the bow breaks, the cradle will fall, and down will come baby, cradle and all?'" Simpson said. Clarkson sympathized: "Everyone dies, yeah!" Simpson substituted by singing "about America" with the national anthem — but maybe don't tell her those lyrics are about the bloody Battle of Baltimore. [People, The Kelly Clarkson Show]
4.
Charli D'Amelio speaks out against cyberbullying
Charli D'Amelio got personal about her experiences with cyberbullying during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 15-year-old TikTok star — yes, somehow that is a thing — told the host that "a lot of people don't like talking about the hate they get, and I know, especially me, I get a lot." While D'Amelio, with her two billion likes, might not have the same experience as everyone else online, she emphasized that comments like "'you're ugly' … hurts the same" whether you have 35 million followers like her, or just 40. "You just have to know that these people aren't worth your time," she said. [Entertainment Tonight, The Tonight Show]
5.
Céline Dion does not have the new coronavirus, in case you were wondering
Céline Dion put everyone's minds at ease on Wednesday by announcing she does not have the novel coronavirus. The 51-year-old singer postponed her upcoming tour dates in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh after coming down with "the symptoms of a common cold" on Monday night, according to a post on her official Facebook page. While "the symptoms persisted into Tuesday," Dion received COVID-19 testing and everything came back negative. Turns out sometimes a cold really is just a cold. [Page Six]